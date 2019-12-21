OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 22
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

NAU denied by late Pepperdine run in 75-73 loss
College Men's Basketball

NAU guard Ted McCree (34) surveys the floor in the halfcourt during a non-conference game against Pepperdine on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Malibu, Calf. (Martin A. Folb, NAU Athletics/Courtesy)

NAU guard Ted McCree (34) surveys the floor in the halfcourt during a non-conference game against Pepperdine on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Malibu, Calf. (Martin A. Folb, NAU Athletics/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By NAU Athletics
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 11:38 p.m.

MALIBU, Calif. — Pepperdine stole victory away from the Northern Arizona men’s basketball team’s grasp with a pair of free throws with 6.8 seconds left to emerge with a 75-73 victory on Sunday inside the Firestone Fieldhouse.

The Waves finished the game on an 11-2 run to snap the Lumberjacks’ three-game winning streak. NAU will take a 6-3 record – its best non-conference record in nine years – into conference play beginning next week.

Sophomore Cameron Shelton, who finished with a team-high 18 points, put the ‘Jacks up 71-64 with 3:33 remaining in the game before the Waves scored the next nine points to take a 73-71 advantage with under a minute left. Senior Brooks DeBisschop followed with a layup with 31.3 seconds left to tie the game once again.

After a Pepperdine timeout, the Waves’ Colbey Ross, who scored a game-high 27 points, drew a timeout with 6.8 seconds on the clock. Ross knocked down both free throws and senior Ted McCree’s game-winning three-point attempt was just off the mark before the buzzer.

“We could not get a stop and they went on a scoring run,” said interim head coach Shane Burcar. “It’s a tough loss to take. There’s no shame in losing to Pepperdine, but when you have a lead like that (71-64), it’s tough. We had a couple of bad offensive possessions too, but if we get a stop there, we’d be in pretty good shape.”

Shelton also tallied seven rebounds and seven assists along with his game-high 18 points as he extended his season-opening double-digit scoring streak to nine games. McCree was not far behind with a season-high tying 17 points on five treys, which was also a season-best. DeBisschop and junior Cameron Shelton chipped in 11 and 10 points respectively.

The Waves shot 50.0 percent for the game, including an efficient 55.0 percent in the second half, to erase a 42-37 Lumberjack halftime lead. After shooting 57.1 percent in the first half, the ‘Jacks shot 34.5 percent in the second half to finish at 45.6 percent overall.

In addition to NAU’s second-half shooting struggles at times, Pepperdine – the nation’s leading free-throw shooting team – got to the line and converted 13-of-15 attempts in the second half.

Still, NAU led for almost the entirety of the second half and withstood a couple of Pepperdine pushes to put the Lumberjacks in position to claim only their second all-time win in Malibu. After Pepperdine got within a single point 57-56 with 11 minutes left, McCree hit three triples in the next five minutes to extend NAU’s lead back out to 69-62.

With its lead at 71-64, NAU turned the ball over on three straight possessions, allowing Pepperdine to take its first edge of the second half with a 9-0 run, setting up the final minute of action.

“The message (to the team) was to keep their head up and let it hurt,” Burcar said. “For true competitors, this will hurt, and that’s a good thing. At the end of the day, we know we have to get back to work in Montana and get ready for those games.”

McCree sparked NAU early with eight points in the first three minutes and change as the Lumberjacks took the initial advantage, 10-8. The Waves settled in though and led by as much as six before a 7-0 Lumberjack run with field goals by freshman Isaiah Lewis, sophomore Nik Mains and Satterwhite.

Shelton then scored seven points during a nine-point surge by the ‘Jacks to give them their largest lead of the game, 37-29, with three minutes to go before the half. He added one more bucket right before halftime to send NAU into the break with a 42-37 advantage.

NAU outrebounded Pepperdine, 28-27, and the Lumberjacks’ reserves – led by Satterwhite and another seven points by junior Bernie Andre – outscored the Waves’ bench by a 25-14 margin. NAU nearly swept the specialty stats with edges in points in the paint (26-22), second chance points (8-2) and fast break points (13-9).

The Lumberjacks will open the conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Missoula, Mont. versus Montana at 7 p.m. NAU will conclude its stretch of five consecutive road games on Monday, Dec. 30 at Montana State during the first weekend of Big Sky play.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries