McDonald helps No. 18 Arizona women go to 10-0, top UCSB
College Women's Basketball
TUCSON — Aari McDonald scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists and No. 18 Arizona continued its best start in history with a 61-42 win over UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.
Sam Thomas added 11 points and Amari Carter had six to surpass 1,000 for her career as the Wildcats (11-0) head into Pac-12 play undefeated for the first time ever.
Ila Lane had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Gauchos (4-8).
McDonald had four free throws as the Wildcats closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 29-23 lead. She opened the second half with a fast-break layup, and after a Santa Barbara basket, four different players scored in a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 40-25 midway through the third quarter.
Arizona held Santa Barbara to 36% shooting and forced 17 turnovers and committed just four.
The Wildcats open conference play at home against rival Arizona State on Dec. 29.
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village Friday afternoon
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: