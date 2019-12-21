OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 22
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Harden racks up 47 points, Rockets beat Suns 139-125
NBA

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) looks to pass the ball as he gets past Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes, left, and guard Devin Booker, second from left, during the first half of a game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) looks to pass the ball as he gets past Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes, left, and guard Devin Booker, second from left, during the first half of a game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 11:43 p.m.

PHOENIX — James Harden scored 47 points, Russell Westbrook added 30 and the Houston Rockets beat the Phoenix Suns 139-125 Saturday night.

The Rockets won for the 10th time in 13 games and improved to 20-9 for the season. Phoenix pulled to 115-107 with 9:37 left but the Rockets responded with a 21-9 run — which included four 3-pointers from Harden.

Harden shot 15 of 27 from the field, including 9 of 19 from 3-point range. He leads the NBA with 38.5 points per game and blew past that number with his fourth quarter outburst, hitting his quartet of 3s in a span of about three minutes.

Westbrook added 10 assists, and Clint Capela had 14 points and 17 rebounds. The Rockets shot 59% from the field.

The Suns have lost six straight games and fell to 11-18. Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 26 points, and Devin Booker had 19. All five starters scored in double digits for just the third time this season.

Gary Clark made a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the third quarter to push the Rockets ahead 106-95. Houston never trailed in the second half.

Harden scored 18 points in the first quarter and had 29 by halftime, shooting 10 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. The Rockets led 70-65 at the break after shooting 61% from the field.

Oubre had 15 points in the first half for the Suns.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Deandre Ayton missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Ayton played in just one game after returning from his 25-game suspension, scoring 18 points against the Clippers in 24 minutes before leaving in the second half after injuring his ankle. ... PG Ricky Rubio missed the game because of an illness. Okobo started in his place.

“You can boo-hoo and whine about it, but it does no good,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said pregame. “You look around the league, Minnesota is missing players, New Orleans is missing players all year. ... It’s happening to everyone. I don’t know if anyone’s dealt with what we’ve dealt with, but I like my team, I like the fight and the way they show up every day.”

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Nuggets on Monday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries