'Don't Spend Christmas Alone' event, Dec. 25

Come celebrate Christmas with others at the 39th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” event in the Parish Hall of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Guests will enjoy a delicious meal, Christmas decor, Santa Claus and festive carols then head home with a warm handshake, a smile and a bag of cookies, comforted in the knowledge that on this joyous day, they are not alone.

This is a free event. For more information, call 928-778-4499.

