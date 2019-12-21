OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Dec. 22
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

'Don't Spend Christmas Alone' event, Dec. 25

Come celebrate Christmas with others at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s 39th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” event in the Parish Hall of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25. (Stock image)

Come celebrate Christmas with others at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s 39th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” event in the Parish Hall of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25. (Stock image)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 11:22 p.m.

Come celebrate Christmas with others at the 39th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” event in the Parish Hall of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Guests will enjoy a delicious meal, Christmas decor, Santa Claus and festive carols then head home with a warm handshake, a smile and a bag of cookies, comforted in the knowledge that on this joyous day, they are not alone.

This is a free event. For more information, call 928-778-4499.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Saint Lukes Episcopal Church

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

‘Don’t Spend Christmas Alone’ event ramping up
‘Don’t Spend Christmas Alone’ event set for Dec. 25 at St. Luke’s church
‘Don’t Spend Christmas Alone’ hosted by St. Lukes Episcopal Church of Prescott
Don’t spend Christmas alone
Don't spend Christmas alone; go to St. Luke's annual Christmas dinner

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries