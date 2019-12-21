OFFERS
The cost of a storm: Prescott hopes to recoup more than $500,000 from February’s record snowfall

Prescott dealt with snowfall of as much as 28 inches during a storm in February 2019, causing a massive snow-removal effort by the city. Since then, the city has been working to recoup more than $500,000 of the costs for the storm through the Arizona Department of Emergency Management. (Cindy Barks/Courier file)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 10:13 p.m.

At the very least, the community is likely to have rain-to-snow conditions on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and continuing through the rest of the week.

A “white Christmas” might be the stuff of dreams, but as Prescott learned 10 months ago, snowstorms can come with a nightmare aspect as well.

When more than two feet of snow fell on Prescott this past Feb. 21 to 22, the city went into high gear to deal with the resulting emergency. Employees worked hundreds of hours of overtime, and private companies were brought in to help clear the streets.

That effort did not come cheap.

Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light said the total cost of the near-record-setting February 2019 storm came in at more than a half-million dollars.

After getting a foot of snow before noon on Feb. 21, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli signed an emergency proclamation, which set the stage for the city seek state and federal reimbursements for the storm costs.

The reimbursement application effort has been underway ever since, and Light was hopeful this past week that the city would hear back soon from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management on its cost-recovery efforts.

So, even as another snowstorm threatens Prescott this week during the Christmas holiday (see related story), the city continues to work to recoup costs from the February storm.

photo

More than two feet of snow fell in February 2019, causing the City of Prescott to declare an emergency. That, in turn, allowed the city to try to recover some of the storm costs through state and federal governments. An effort has been underway to recover more than $500,000 of the costs. (Cindy Barks/Courier file)

COST BREAKDOWN

Light reported that the city is seeking a total of $519,948 from the state for its emergency protective measures and its debris removal efforts for the February storm.

Debris removal made up about $463,320 of the total, with the bulk ($298,887) going toward equipment, materials, and miscellaneous costs, and the remainder ($162,432) attributed to labor costs primarily tied to overtime.

In addition, the city is seeking $56,628 for emergency protective measures, including $32,917 for labor, and $23,710 for equipment, materials, and miscellaneous costs.

Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth pointed out that the volume of snow in the February storm was more than his department could handle with its available equipment.

That, in turn, caused the city to contract with private companies for three motor graders, two backhoes, and 10 or more dump trucks.

“Due to the magnitude and volume of the snow, downtown would have just been a mess for an extended period of time (without the extra equipment),” Dotseth said.

The costs also included materials such as ice-melt, Ice Slicer, and cinders.

Because the storm occurred during the week (Thursday and Friday), city workers were already scheduled to be working, Light said. He pointed out that the only costs eligible for emergency-management cost recovery are those that are in addition to what city workers would already be doing on the job.

Still, with workers putting in 12-hour days during the week, Light said many were into time-and-a-half overtime wages by the weekend, when much of the cleanup work was going on.

The city’s cost recovery submittal focuses on “our extraordinary costs above and beyond the cost of doing business,” Light said.

‘COMPLEX PROCESS’

Although the city started compiling its costs soon after the February storm, Light noted that the submittal requires significant documentation.

“It is a fairly complex process,” he said of the cost-recovery application. As of mid-December, the submittal had gone “back and forth at least three times” between the city and the state.

Noting that the detailed process might not be warranted if the costs were in the $10,000 to $20,000 range, Light maintained that at a half-million dollars, “It’s worth it.”

Various city departments have been working on the application, including the Fire Department, the Public Works Department, and the Budget and Finance Department.

