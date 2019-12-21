Business in Brief: Friendly Pines dubbed best place to enjoy the outdoors in Arizona

Friendly Pines dubbed best place to enjoy the outdoors in Arizona

Friendly Pines Cabin in Prescott on Dec. 18 earned recognition from a nationwide website as the best place to enjoy the outdoors in Arizona in 2019.

The award comes from Hipcamp, which calls itself the largest online marketplace in the U.S. where people can find and book so-called “glampsites,” or glamorous campsites, such as cabins, yurts, canvas tents and Airstream travel trailers and traditional campsites on private land (farms, ranches and vineyards).

Hipcamp released its list of America’s Best Hipcamps of 2019, and Friendly Pines Camp won best Hipcamp in Arizona.

Friendly Pines Cabin, a cabin retreat, stands next to numerous hiking trails and the so-called “boulder pile.” It is home to a private lake available only to campers, who can catch catfish and bass while enjoying an outdoor fireplace and hot chocolate in the forest.

Through collecting tens of thousands of votes, the Hipcamp community has voted on a winner in every state. Nominees were chosen based on trip reviews, camper feedback, bookings, and other factors that support great camper experiences.

Information for this brief provided by hipcamp.com.

New luxury Willow Creek Apartments complex opens

This month, Willow Creek Apartments in Prescott celebrated its grand opening with Mayor Greg Mengarelli participating in a community ribbon-cutting event.

The luxury 160-unit, garden-style apartment community, 3137 Willow Creek Road, is the first new signature apartment community in the area to complete construction and

provide much-needed luxury level multi-family living options to area residents.

“The grand opening of Willow Creek Apartments is a milestone many years in the making,” said Cole Johnson, owner and developer of Willow Creek Apartments. “After several setbacks, it’s great to finally be at the point where the City of Prescott has delivered the certificate of occupancy and residents are moving in.”

The new limited number of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and carriage house apartment units with floor plans ranging from just over 670 to 1,188 square feet are now available for immediate move in.

Willow Creek Apartments is located near Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and down the road from Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary.

The community’s construction was completed by general contractor Copper Tree Construction, LLC. Copper Tree is also building the luxury single-family housing community, Whispering Canyon. Whispering Canyon is located northwest of Prescott, next to Granite Mountain and surrounded by the Prescott National Forest.

For more information, visit WillowCreekaptsPrescott.com or call 602-474-3555.

Information provided by Willow Creek Apartments.

Phoenix-based health provider to pay $6M proposed settlement

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix-based health provider has agreed to settle a lawsuit over a computer data breach that may have compromised health and personal data of about 3 million patients, employees, health insurance customers and others.

The class action lawsuit against Banner Health stemmed from a 2016 cyberattack that exposed the information, The Arizona Republic reports.

The settlement, up to $6 million, includes free insurance coverage for claims of up to $1 million to cover financial losses and two years of free credit monitoring through Identity Guard Total, officials said.

When the breach occurred, Banner Health initially gave those affected a year of free credit monitoring, officials said.

Those affected would be able to file claims for up to $500 for ordinary expenses or up to $10,000 for extraordinary expense reimbursement such as lost time at work or professional help with identity theft issues under the settlement agreement, company officials said.

“All things considered, this settlement compares very favorably with those that have been approved in other data breach cases,” said Andrew Friedman, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

The settlement was granted preliminary approval and is subject to final court approval April 21, officials said.

Banner Health has also agreed to improve its information security systems, officials said.