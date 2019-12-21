OFFERS
Sat, Dec. 21
Battle of the Bands, Gold Fever Days both back in Prescott Valley for 2020
Town Council tasks Chamber of Commerce with promotion

Filabusta performs during the 16th annual Battle of the Bands at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. (Courier file photo)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 4:34 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce earlier this month agreed to promote two popular annual events, the Battle of the Bands and Gold Fever Days, which the town has brought back recently after brief hiatuses.

During the Town Council meeting Dec. 12, the Chamber, under the direction of 13-year CEO Marnie Uhl, received an amended three-year contract extension from council in a 7-0 vote.

photo

Total Harmonic Distortion performs during the 16th annual Battle of the Bands at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley. (Courier file photo)

As part of the $150,000 contract extension, council appropriated $25,000 for the Chamber to get the Battle of the Bands and Gold Fever Days going again on an annual basis.

Through the years, Battle of the Bands has typically been scheduled in mid- to late-May at the Mountain Valley Park Amphitheater off of Robert Road and Nace Lane. Gold Fever Days has typically been slated for late April at Fain Park, 2200 N. Fifth St.

In the Battle of the Bands, each band that competes typically represents a local radio station, which choose those bands. Groups often play everything from rock ‘n’ roll to blues to country, among other genres.

Gold Fever Days returned in 2019 after being gone for more than five years. In addition to gold panning, it featured survivalist demonstrations, tours, games, bounce houses, vendors, drawings, treasure hunts, food, fire pits and s’mores.

The PV Chamber, which recently celebrated its 45th anniversary with more than 670 registered members, had to contend with a smaller budget when the economic downturn hit in 2007.

It has taken a couple of years for Prescott Valley officials to feel comfortable enough to dip into the town’s General Fund to help pay for both Gold Fever Days and Battle of the Bands, the latter which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2017.

Prescott Valley Days in early May and the Valley of Lights are two of the town’s largest annual events.

The 2019 Valley of Lights began Nov. 28 and will last through Monday, Dec. 30, between 6 to 10 p.m. at Fain Park. Another popular town event, the Polar Bear Splash, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Mountain Valley Splash swimming pool, 8600 E. Nace Lane.

What follows is a short listing for upcoming events on the Chamber’s calendar for the rest of December:

• Don’t Spend Christmas Alone — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 25 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Prescott.

The 39th annual community outreach dinner at St. Luke’s Parish, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott, provides a complete, free and hot Christmas dinner and fellowship for everyone in the Quad Cities who may be alone or feeling alone on Christmas. Last year, the church served about 950 dinners.

Along with the meal, guests can enjoy carols and a visit from Santa Claus. Volunteers will visit the homebound and deliver a meal so they, too, feel part of the community celebration.

Various pick-up and return points are also available for transportation to St. Luke’s. For homebound delivery or additional information, call 928-778-4499 during regular business hours, or visit dCourier.com for a listing of shuttle stops.

• Prescott Valley Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 at 3001 N. Main St., weather permitting.

For more information about the Farmers Market vendors and their items available for purchase, email Hedda Fay at prescottvalleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

