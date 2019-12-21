Badgers reign supreme at Chandler Prep Winter Classic

MESA — Prescott’s chances of winning a 4A state title this season seem to be getting bigger and bigger with each passing game.

After opening the season on a three-game winning streak, the Badgers romped through the Chandler Prep Winter Classic and took first place by defeating Shadow Ridge 3-1 in the final on Saturday at Red Mountain Soccer Complex.

The tournament kicked off on Friday where the Badgers matched up against a formidable Northwest Christian side that had not lost yet either. While Prescott couldn’t maintain its winning streak, the team remained undefeated with the game finishing in a scoreless draw.

The Badgers played back-to-back games that Friday night but it surely didn’t seem like it as they pounded Safford 3-0 in the second game. The team’s performances on Friday earned them a berth into the semifinals on Saturday.

In the semifinal, the Badgers didn’t skip a beat and trounced Arcadia 3-0, punching their ticket to the championship game against Shadow Ridge, a 6A state playoff regular. Despite the tall task in front of them, the Badgers went straight to work against the Stallions.

Sophomore forward Kari Kasun helped Prescott draw first blood when she won a loose ball in the box and buried a shot for a 1-0 lead. Senior defender Hailey Mayhan then converted a penalty to double the Badgers’ lead after Lily Jensen was dragged down inside the area.

Shadow Ridge would then pull themselves back into the game after converting a penalty kick of their own. With the Badgers clinging onto a slim 2-1 lead, Lauryn Mayhan decided playtime was over and nailed a free kick from about 20 yards out for a final 3-1 score.

The Stallions’ goal in the championship game has been the only one Prescott has surrendered this season (seven games).

UP NEXT

The Badgers won’t play again until 2020 where they’ll host Greenway (0-2) in a non-region bout on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.