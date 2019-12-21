OFFERS
Amazing Places: Watson Lake Dam sometimes has a spectacular overflow

The flooded spillway by the dam. (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy)

The flooded spillway by the dam. (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Nigel Reynolds, Courier Columnist
Originally Published: December 21, 2019 7:16 p.m.

photo

Granite Creek could be a death trap! (Nigel Reynolds/Courtesy)

I’m going to start by wishing all of my readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Today, we’ll explore another local place – Watson Lake Dam.

The first photo shows part of the dam on the left, with a heavy flow rushing down the spillway on the right. Such an overflow is rare; I captured this event in early March 2010 but I saw it happen again some years later. A spillway is needed for all dams to prevent collapse under flood conditions. The second photo was taken a little farther downstream on Granite Creek. It shows how full the creek was on the same day the first photo was taken. However, the height of the grass around the trunk and in the branches of the mature tree on the left shows that flow was nothing compared to the flood a few days earlier.

The hike to the dam is very scenic, with some climbs and drops, but not a challenge if you are reasonably fit – about 0.8 miles one way. Visit the city’s website and download the PDF from the Trails list for “Flume Canyon, Watson Dam and North Shore.” To drive to the trailhead, go north on Highway 89 for 0.6 miles past the Watson Lake roundabout and turn right onto Granite Dells Road. Drive for one-fourth of a mile to the trailhead parking on the right. The PDF shows two ways to reach the dam but here are some suggestions to make this hike a loop.

Hike 0.3 miles along the Granite Dam trail to a Y junction. For your inward route, turn right and uphill at the Y and hike another 0.4 miles on the Dam trail, ignoring any trails off to the left. At that point you are down in a valley at a trail junction, with the North Shore trail going right. Stay left, down the valley on the Dam trail, to a T-junction at Granite Creek, another 0.1 miles. On your right you will see the dam. Hike the short distance to get closer but then do a U-turn back to this T-junction. For the return route, go straight on next to the creek, on the Flume trail, which will take you back to the Y junction and on to the trailhead.

About 0.1 miles north from the T-junction you’ll see Boulder Creek coming in from your right. This creek is often dry but back in 2010 it was a flood. Southeast of the main Watson Lake dam there’s another dam, very small and low. When the lake was overflowing the main dam, it also overflowed the small dam, which was basically a ruin then. This overflow poured down the rocky hillside and into Boulder Creek, making the Over the Hill trail impassable at that crossing (you can see that point on the PDF). If you explore on the west end of the Secret Cove trail you could find this small dam.

Eighteen months ago, the City of Prescott had to do some repairs on the main dam, constructed 100 years ago. This $2 million project was needed to fix two valves. These valves were originally installed to maintain a flow down Granite Creek to fulfill the water rights of various downstream users. Today, this flow is mainly used to recharge the aquifers near Prescott Airport. The project required the contractor to tow a number of barges across the lake and moor them next to the dam. The resulting platform held a crane and was used by divers to swim down to repair the leaking top valve. The lower valve was buried in the sediment that had accumulated over the decades. It had to be blocked to avoid a future failure and catastrophe. A barge was used to float loaded concrete trucks out to the dam!

Nigel Reynolds (nigelaa@commspeed.net) was born in England and has lived in Arizona for 40 years, and in Prescott for over 20 years. “Exploring is in my blood,” he says. To see today’s or previous articles with the photos in color, visit dCourier.com and enter “Amazing Places” in the search-bar at top right – you’ll need to be a subscriber.

