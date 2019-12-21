7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
The crash that resulted in the temporary closure of Highway 69 on Friday, Dec. 20, involved seven vehicles and sent two people to the hospital.
On Friday, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Prescott Regional Communications Center received numerous 911 calls reporting a multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 69 in front of Frontier Village. Initial reports were of multiple vehicles being involved with people trapped and one car on fire, according to a news release from Prescott Fire.
A First Alarm Medical response was ordered by the responding Battalion Chief. Three fire engines, one truck company, three ambulances, and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
On arrival, it was difficult to determine how many vehicles were involved in the accident as the scene spanned about 100 yards of the highway, said Don Devendorf, fire marshal for PFD. Initially, three vehicles with heavy damage became the focus of responders.
A fire extinguisher had been used to extinguish the fire in one of the vehicles before fire department units arrived. A police officer removed the patient from that vehicle and was attending to him on the ground near the vehicle, the news release states. Two other patients were found on the side of the highway and were being assisted by bystanders.
The patient in the vehicle that was on fire was not injured by the fire but was determined to be a Level I trauma patient and was flown by Native Air to a trauma center in Phoenix, Devendorf reported. The two other patients were evaluated, one did not require emergency medical care and the other was transported by ambulance to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott with non-life threatening injuries.
In all, there were four vehicles involved in the initial collision, and three additional vehicles collided while attempting to avoid the crash. There were no other injuries.
Highway 69 was closed for over an hour while a gas tank leak was addressed and vehicles and debris were removed from the highway, the news release states. One lane for westbound traffic was opened after the helicopter departed the scene.
Information provided by Prescott Fire Department.
Photo Gallery
Accident Closes Hwy 69 In Prescott 122019
Click HERE for the initial report about the crash.
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Authorities believe body in Arizona lake is missing girl
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: