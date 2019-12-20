No closet? No bedroom, according to Prescott city code

In the era of massive walk-in closets, it can be difficult to remember that having a built-in bedroom closet is a fairly modern phenomenon.

While most homes of the late 20th and early 21st centuries have built-in bedroom closets of various sizes, Prescott’s historic houses from the late 1800s and early 1900s likely did not feature any bedroom closets at all, say city officials.

Rather, owners were likely to use separate wardrobes or armoires to store their clothing.

That discrepancy created a dilemma for the Prescott City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 17, during a discussion of bedroom requirements for vacation rental homes.

As the city code currently stands, if a room does not have a closet, it does not qualify as a bedroom, and it cannot be listed as such on vacation-rental websites.

That, in turn, reduces the occupancy that owners can advertise for their vacation rentals.

PROPOSED CHANGE

As part of a multi-faceted change in the ordinance pertaining to vacation rentals, the city proposed removing the requirement for a built-in closet in the definition of a bedroom.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said the change was proposed as a response to the city’s code enforcement staffers, who had pointed out that bedrooms in some of Prescott’s historic homes did not have built-in closets.

Goodman explained that the code enforcement officers conduct inspections of the vacation rental properties during the required registration process and had occasionally come across the issue.

Along with the requirement for a built-in closet, the ordinance defines a bedroom as: being at least 100 square feet in size; having at least one horizontal distance measuring seven feet; and having four walls to the ceiling — at least one of which is located along an exterior wall with a window.

The definition, including the closet requirement, reportedly is similar to the city’s code on bedrooms in homes in general.

Along with the proposed definition adjustment, the ordinance change also included reduced registration and inspection fees — from the current $140 ($100 registration and a one-time $40 inspection fee) to $95 ($30 for registration and a one-time $65 inspection fee).

OPPOSITION

Councilman Phil Goode voiced a strong objection this week to changing the bedroom definition.

Although he said the change in registration and inspection fees was understandable, Goode said, “I do have concerns about redefining what a bedroom is. I don’t understand the necessity for this.”

Noting that the change could allow for more occupants in vacation rentals, Goode added, “If we approve this, they could theoretically have people sleeping in a laundry room. It would expand the number of people allowed. That’s my whole concern.”

Councilwoman Cathey Rusing also questioned the change, maintaining that it would create a “double standard” by creating different criteria for the people staying a vacation rentals and those living in Prescott homes.

“I think we shouldn’t have a double standard, and we should abide by the same ordinances for everyone, whether they’re a vacation rental or not,” Rusing said, adding that she was worried that the change could create “a loophole for some of our sober living homes to cram even more residents in.”

MORE STUDY NEEDED

Councilwoman Alexa Scholl pointed out, however, that vacation rentals often have a different feel than real homes — with people staying in smaller spaces, with no closets.

And Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr expressed concerns that the bedroom-closet requirement could cause issues for owners of renovated historic homes. “I wouldn’t want to hurt people who have restored homes,” she said.

Mayor Greg Mengarelli suggested that the ordinance change should get further review by city staff before a council vote.

“We don’t want to limit folks who have a legitimate bedroom without a closet, but we also don’t want to open the floodgates,” Mengarelli said.

The council ultimately voted to approve the new registration and inspection fees but delayed a decision on the bedroom definition.

On Wednesday, Goodman said, “We’re going to hold off on that, and staff is going to look at (the ordinance change).” The matter could go back to the council at a future meeting.

As the city ordinance currently stands, homes used as vacation rentals must register and have an inspection by the city. That excludes rentals in commercial areas and in owner-occupied homes, Goodman said.

The city currently has about 130 registered vacation rentals.