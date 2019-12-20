Local law enforcement conducting holiday traffic enforcement details

Local law enforcement will be working together to conduct several special holiday traffic details before the year is up.

Officers will start by conducting a speed and aggressive-driver detail on Highway 69 between Prescott and Prescott Valley from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.



Any driver traveling above the posted speed limit is subject to a traffic citation, according to a news release.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 31, a multi-agency driving under the influence (DUI) taskforce will focus on impaired driver enforcement with officers conducting saturation patrols from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.



“We would like to remind everyone the need to be safe during the holiday season and drive with care and consideration of others,” said Lt. Jon Brambila with the Prescott Police Department. “Designate a driver if you plan to attend holiday parties and never attempt to drive while impaired.”

These additional patrol efforts are paid for using grant money provided by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

