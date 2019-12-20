Letter: Overuse of water

Editor:

Courier headline, “Land for Water.” Does not this sound like mild extortion? We can predict a horrendous overuse of water and have no accurate way to predict Mother Nature’s intent on providing it.

It is clearly naïve to think we will be replenished at any point with the addition of the proposed population usage. There is still a drought situation in Yavapai County and 50,000 more commodes and the irrigation of the thoughtless sod installations will not improve our water availability or its quality.

Water may appear, but can you drink it or bathe in it?

Robert Bokelman

Prescott