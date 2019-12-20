OFFERS
Letter: No guarantee

Originally Published: December 20, 2019 7:41 p.m.

Editor:

People, what are we arguing about? AED wants 1,082 acre feet of water. Who cares? This is all “paper water,” not real water you can drink!

Look at the unknowns we are facing: a) continued subdivision growth in Prescott Valley of 1,000 homes at a crack; b) some unknown number of new private wells; c) Deep Well Ranch and its estimated water usage; d) providing water to 500-plus homes outside of the city; e) what if the 2019 drought continues for the next 10 years? f) what if only 20% of the recharge water is actually getting to our aquifer?

Offer AED 2,000 acre feet, heck offer them 10,000 acre feet to save the Dells. This is “paper water!” No one can guarantee that the water will be there in 10, 20 or 30 years, even though our mayor has stated we have enough water to last through 2119.

If Prescott suddenly hits a severe water shortage, what is AED going to do with its “paper water” guarantee? Force the city to produce more water magically? Unless we take a section of our aquifer, wall it in and put a sign on it “Reserved for AED,” all this discussion is a waste of time.

With all the human and Mother Nature variables facing us, no one can predict how much water we will have in 10, 20 or 50 years.

Promise AED anything to save the Dells. Let some future council deal with the “paper water” guarantees like councils in the ’60s and ’70s made 99-year water guarantees to people with no idea whether those guarantees could ever be met.

William von Rohr

Prescott

