Kids under 12 get in free at the zoo, Dec. 23 – 27

Children 12 and under receive free general admission during Kid’s Free Week at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott Monday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Dec. 27.

The Sanctuary is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event