Kids under 12 get in free at the zoo, Dec. 23 – 27
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 11:55 p.m.
Children 12 and under receive free general admission during Kid’s Free Week at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, 1403 Heritage Park Rd. in Prescott Monday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Dec. 27.
The Sanctuary is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.
