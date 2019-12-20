OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 20
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Kidnapping suspect arrested at Sunset Point Rest Area after anonymous tip

Dylon Horne, 23, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2019, after being sought by police for nearly a week. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Dylon Horne, 23, was arrested on Dec. 19, 2019, after being sought by police for nearly a week. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 11:06 a.m.

photo

Dylon Horne (YCSO/Courtesy)

Authorities have arrested wanted kidnapping suspect Dylon Horne.

Horne, 23, was accused of kidnapping two children as he unlawfully took a vehicle in the 4300 block of E. Shade Rd. in Rimrock on Dec. 13. He also had multiple warrants for previous offenses.

Acting off anonymous information, detectives with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) found Horne at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the Sunset Point Rest Area off Interstate 17. He was taken into custody without incident.

Horne was booked into the Yavapai County jail on a warrant out of the YCSO for fraud and impersonation, a warrant out of Colorado for trespassing, and a second warrant out of Colorado for charges yet to be determined.

He is now also facing charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation, two counts of kidnapping, criminal damage, theft, two counts of endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Related Stories

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Update: $1,000 reward offered in search for kidnapping suspect
YCSO arrests man on suspicion of attempted murder
Wanted man crashes car into police vehicle, escapes on foot
Over $20,000 stolen from Cornville residents
Warrant suspect captured in Cordes Lakes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries