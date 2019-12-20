Kidnapping suspect arrested at Sunset Point Rest Area after anonymous tip

Authorities have arrested wanted kidnapping suspect Dylon Horne.

Horne, 23, was accused of kidnapping two children as he unlawfully took a vehicle in the 4300 block of E. Shade Rd. in Rimrock on Dec. 13. He also had multiple warrants for previous offenses.

Acting off anonymous information, detectives with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) found Horne at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the Sunset Point Rest Area off Interstate 17. He was taken into custody without incident.

Horne was booked into the Yavapai County jail on a warrant out of the YCSO for fraud and impersonation, a warrant out of Colorado for trespassing, and a second warrant out of Colorado for charges yet to be determined.

He is now also facing charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation, two counts of kidnapping, criminal damage, theft, two counts of endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.

