Kidnapping suspect arrested at Sunset Point Rest Area after anonymous tip
Authorities have arrested wanted kidnapping suspect Dylon Horne.
Horne, 23, was accused of kidnapping two children as he unlawfully took a vehicle in the 4300 block of E. Shade Rd. in Rimrock on Dec. 13. He also had multiple warrants for previous offenses.
Acting off anonymous information, detectives with Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) found Horne at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) news release. He was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the Sunset Point Rest Area off Interstate 17. He was taken into custody without incident.
Horne was booked into the Yavapai County jail on a warrant out of the YCSO for fraud and impersonation, a warrant out of Colorado for trespassing, and a second warrant out of Colorado for charges yet to be determined.
He is now also facing charges of unlawful use of a means of transportation, two counts of kidnapping, criminal damage, theft, two counts of endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Related Stories
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: