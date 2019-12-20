Gas tanker gets stuck in ditch in Prescott Valley

A gas tanker got stranded at a Shell gas station on Eastridge Dr. just south of Highway 69 in Prescott Valley Friday morning, Dec. 20.

It appears the driver of the semi-trailer was attempting to turn into the station when its back left tires didn’t quite make the turn and went into the ditch, getting stuck.

No gas appeared to have leaked from the vehicle; however, fire department crews responded due to the potential haz-mat situation.