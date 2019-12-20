Gas tanker gets stuck in ditch in Prescott Valley
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 11:44 a.m.
Updated as of Friday, December 20, 2019 12:06 PM
A gas tanker got stranded at a Shell gas station on Eastridge Dr. just south of Highway 69 in Prescott Valley Friday morning, Dec. 20.
It appears the driver of the semi-trailer was attempting to turn into the station when its back left tires didn’t quite make the turn and went into the ditch, getting stuck.
No gas appeared to have leaked from the vehicle; however, fire department crews responded due to the potential haz-mat situation.
Most Read
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: