Foster parents lose custody of infant; suggest family reconciliation above all needs to be revisited

An empty crib full of stuffed toys is all United States Navy Lt. Anthony Natale and his wife, Christine, have left from 14 months of loving and nurturing a little girl they hoped would be their forever daughter.

Every day, the couple wonders about the welfare of the foster baby they thought they were close to adopting after the parents lost their rights to family reconciliation.

In June, Yavapai County Judge Anna Young awarded custody to the paternal grandparents in California. An appeal was filed, but the custody decision was recently affirmed.

Young said she cannot comment on specific cases.

“She was a baby that witnessed drug abuse and violence,” said Christine, a stay-at-home foster parent. “We were the only caregivers she knew.”

Court records back up the Natales’ assertion they provided the baby with a loving, secure home. Still, the grandparents passed a lengthy, mandatory out-of-state investigation process started in August 2018 but not completed until this past April. They were deemed the appropriate placement despite the grandfather’s domestic violence conviction three years earlier. The court decision states evidence indicates that the couple is suitable, and the infant will also now have contact with two half-siblings.

The Natales were incredulous then, and still, over that decision.

“It bothers me every day,” Anthony said. “Above all, I want her to know we loved her, and always will.”

FOSTERING DECISION

Unable to have their own children, the Natales opted three years ago to become licensed foster parents. They were licensed through Christian Family Services.

Natale works in Prescott as a naval recruiter.

Before they accepted the long-term foster assignment, the couple offered respite care for a 10-month-old baby girl, a month-old baby boy, and five other children between the ages of 3 and 5. Some of the children were in multiple foster homes.

The chance to adopt a baby not yet shuffled between families seemed ideal, the couple said. So it was a blow to be suddenly informed custody would be granted to grandparents over their “kinship” relationship.

Experts the Natales spoke to as part of the custody process, as well as area child advocates, are clear that babies’ emotional health can be severely impacted when they lose attachments to primary caregivers.

The founder of Prevent Child Abuse Arizona, Becky Ruffner, said a baby’s best interest is with their “secure attachment figure” and that can mean foster parents over birth parents or relatives.

For infants in long-term foster care, Ruffner said it is imperative those bonds of love and safety be taken into consideration when considering long-term custody.

Ruffner clarified her comments did not refer to a specific case.

“More and more courts are considering primary attachments with the baby’s primary caregiver,” Ruffner said.

Prevent Child Abuse Arizona offers a research-informed program titled “Best for Babies.” The program works with providers and foster families to assure they have resources to help the infants and toddlers in their care “heal and thrive while the court determines their future.”

FOSTER TRAINING

Foster parents are “amazing people” who, admittedly, do not have a lot of clout when it comes to a final custody decision, said Quinci Castleberry, the Yavapai County dependency program manager.

Castleberry manages the CASA program, court-appointed special advocates for foster children.

Foster parents’ role, though, is significant, whether they offer emergency or long-term care.

Any foster child will be “a better human being because of that loving, and stable environment they experienced with a family who made sure when they were crying they attended to them, when they were hungry they fed them, and when they were ill took them to the doctor,” Castleberry said.

Castleberry said she can see the value of more education for foster parents, especially that “family kind of trumps the foster situation” when it comes to permanent custody.

Castleberry said she can appreciate the Natales’ “heartbreak.” She said, though, she would not want them, or any foster family, to think their impact did not make a difference.

“That child is going to be better prepared for life because of all the gifts they offered,” Castleberry said.

FOSTER FUTURE

The Natales still have their foster license.

Their intention is to one day adopt a child who needs loving parents. They just want to be certain their voice — and that of all foster parents — is heard.

The Natales are adamant that any child they foster has a team who evaluates future placement on more than whether their house has proper plumbing and smoke alarms.

Christian Family Services Foster Care Supervisor Shelley Utzke said foster care is not for everybody.

Foster parents undergo required training, including its emotional toll, Utzke said. The reality, though, is one’s heart does not always respond to logic, Utzke and other foster care advocates noted.

“What makes fostering so hard and difficult is that you want (the parents) to bond and attach … but ultimately, the goal when the child is brought into care is reunification,” she said.

In the best scenarios, Utzke said, the birth family and foster parents forge bonds that last beyond the care arrangement, giving the child an expanded community of loving adults.

Like Castleberry, Utzke said foster parents are a gift. In this state, there are many more children who need foster parents than now exist — about 20,000 children in this state require foster care. Utzke’s hope is that loving adults continue to step forward, even if their role is short-lived.

As for the Natales, Castleberry said she is certain such love is never for naught.

“I think something is really great in store for this couple,” Castleberry said. “This was just a step toward their destiny in this whole big crazy system we have.

“I hope they aren’t so hurt by it that they can’t come out stronger in the end.”