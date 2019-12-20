Editorial: Shouldn’t community service be an option instead of paying traffic ticket?

Upset about getting an $80 ticket for recently parking in an unmarked alleyway, Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, presented an interesting idea to the state’s legislature earlier this week.

That idea: For people who can’t afford to pay for an expensive traffic ticket, the state of Arizona should offer community service as an alternative.

The concept, earmarked House Bill 2055, immediately put those from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns into a frenzy. Why? Because the money generated from all of those tickets would be lost revenue.

“This shouldn’t be a cash cow,” Biasiucci quipped about a system potentially leaning on traffic tickets to fund its operations.

“These fines go to run the courts and to help pay for public safety costs,” League of Arizona Cities and Towns Executive Director Tom Belshe said.

According to the Courier’s story printed in the Dec. 20 edition entitled, “Non-cash option for speeding tickets proposed,” there are surcharges to consider on top of the basic penalty fee, and if someone can’t pay 100% of the fine, they do a payment option, which adds more fees.

“That’s just getting them in more and more of a hole,” Biasiucci said.

In the story, Biasiucci uses an example of a $120 fine, and if the violator asks for community service instead of paying the fine, the court would translate the amount into an undetermined amount of community service hours.

The program could give Arizona residents the ability to work off their fines, rather than just pay a fee or go to traffic school. It could ease the burden of bills for those who barely make ends meet and live paycheck-to-paycheck.

It is unknown if the bill includes some type of income check, but perhaps that could be a tool used to determine who can ask for community service, and who can’t.

Places like the City of Prescott or the Town of Prescott Valley could use a hand putting up all of those Christmas lights, couldn’t they? Or help painting buildings, light construction work such as sweeping sidewalks or shoveling snow in the winter. Even a regular cleanup crew in the downtown area could be useful.

The list goes on and on, all of which could be done by people looking to work off their debt.

Now, not everyone will want to participate in this program, and as Biasiucci said, “People aren’t going to want to do community service, they’d rather pay the ticket or go to traffic school for four hours.”

Then let them. But why deny someone who would rather not choose between eating that week and paying the fee for a moving violation?