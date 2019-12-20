‘Don’t Spend Christmas Alone’ event set for Dec. 25 at St. Luke’s church

The 38th annual “Don’t Spend Christmas Alone” a popular annual community outreach event, at which St. Luke’s parish members, public safety personnel form the Quad Cities, and volunteer supporters from the community at large, all come together to make this special day a joyful one for anyone alone or who may otherwise not celebrate Christmas.

Guests are welcome to come and dine-in or have a meal delivered to their home at no cost. There will be cheerful Christmas decor, Santa Claus, and festive carols. Guests head home with a warm handshake, a smile and a bag of cookies, comforted in the knowledge that on this joyous day, they are not alone.

On Tuesday, Dec. 25, dine-in will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, just north of the airport entrance at Hwy 89 and Ruger Road.

For homebound deliveries please call the church office by Friday, Dec. 14.

For more general information or to volunteer your assistance for this event, please call the church office at 928-778-4499 on or after Nov. 26. Volunteers must be 13 years or older and will be scheduled on a first come first served basis

Please note all calls should be during business hours and the office is closed on weekends, including Tuesday, Dec. 25.

A free shuttle service is also available.

Prescott

• Staples/Sprouts parking lot on the south corner of Sheldon and Montezuma. Pickup every half hour starting 10:30 a.m. Last pick up is 1 p.m.

• Prescott United Methodist Church Parking Lot, 505 West Gurley. Pickup times are 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

• Prescott Coalition for Compassion and Justice Parking Lot, corner of Miller Valley and West Madison. Pickup times are 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Prescott Valley

• CASA Adult Center, 9360 East Manzanita Circle. Pick times are 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

• Safeway parking Lot, 7720 E. Hwy. 69. Pickup times are 11:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m. and 1:20 p.m.

Chino Valley

• St. Catherine Church, 2062 Hwy. 89. Pickup times are 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:35 p.m.

• Safeway parking Lot, 1031 N. Hwy. 89. Pickup times are 10:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 12:25 p.m.

• The American Legion, 650 E. Road 3 S. Pickup times are 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Information provided by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.