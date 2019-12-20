Crash closes Highway 69 eastbound in front of Frontier Village

A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking Highway 69 in front of the Frontier Village shopping center.

The Arizona Department of Transportation stated at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, that Highway 69 eastbound is blocked due to a crash at milepost 295, near the Yavpe Connector.

Fire Department crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for more information as it becomes available.