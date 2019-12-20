OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 20
Coyotes goalie Kuemper week to week with lower-body injury
NHL

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper, middle, is helped off the ice by defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) and head athletic trainer Dave Zenobi, right, after an injury during the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Glendale. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 6:21 p.m.

GLENDALE — Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper could be out for an extended period after suffering a lower-body injury making a save against the Minnesota Wild.

The Coyotes said Friday that Kuemper is week to week after he was injured in the third period of the Coyotes’ 8-5 loss to the Wild on Thursday night. Kuemper went into a butterfly position making a save and struggled to get up. He had to be helped from the ice.

Kuemper played well last season after Antti Raanta was injured and has been superb sharing the No. 1 goalie job this year.

Kuemper entered Thursday’s game second in the NHL with a 1.97 goals-against average and a record of 15-7-2 for the Pacific Division-leading Coyotes.

