Courier Bowl Challenge is back, let the games begin! (Dec. 21 Picks)
College Football
The Courier Bowl Challenge is back, and the picks are in for the 2019-2020 college football bowl season.
Our returning contestants include defending champ and Courier reporter Doug Cook, who went 26-14 a season ago, senior news editor Tim Wiederaenders and news/sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr.
New to the game this year is community editor Steve Witucki, copy editor Jim Wright and sports reporter Aaron Valdez.
Each of our contestants have already picked every bowl game from now through the National Championship on Jan. 13, and their picks will be revealed each day as the games progress.
The winner will be determined by the best record, and in the event of a tie, a predicted championship game score already submitted will be used to determine a winner.
Pick up a copy of The Daily Courier or visit dCourier.com for updates on the contest.
Good luck to our contestants! See above for graphic.
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- ‘Last-ditch effort’ to save the Granite Dells encounters hitch over water allocation
- Authorities believe body in Arizona lake is missing girl
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: