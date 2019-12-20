Courier Bowl Challenge is back, let the games begin! (Dec. 21 Picks)

The Courier Bowl Challenge is back, and the picks are in for the 2019-2020 college football bowl season.

Our returning contestants include defending champ and Courier reporter Doug Cook, who went 26-14 a season ago, senior news editor Tim Wiederaenders and news/sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr.

New to the game this year is community editor Steve Witucki, copy editor Jim Wright and sports reporter Aaron Valdez.

Each of our contestants have already picked every bowl game from now through the National Championship on Jan. 13, and their picks will be revealed each day as the games progress.

The winner will be determined by the best record, and in the event of a tie, a predicted championship game score already submitted will be used to determine a winner.

Pick up a copy of The Daily Courier or visit dCourier.com for updates on the contest.

Good luck to our contestants! See above for graphic.