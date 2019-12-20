OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Cougars fall short to Holbrook 55-50
Prep Boys Basketball

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

Chino Valley Cougars. (Courier Graphic)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 10:41 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY — A valiant come-from-behind effort by Chino Valley boys basketball came up just short in a 55-50 loss to a streaking Holbrook team on Thursday.

The game looked all but over at the end of the first quarter as the Roadrunners blitzed the Cougars for a 16-1 lead. However, the Cougars showed some true grit and eventually clawed their way back into the game.

In the end though, Holbrook was still able to hold on for its third consecutive victory. Chino Valley’s Daniel Martinez and Kaleb Burns registered 18 and 10 points, respectively.

UP NEXT

The Cougars (5-4) are still over .500 and will take on Williams in their Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament opener on Dec. 27 in Camp Verde.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

