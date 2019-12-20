Cougars fall short to Holbrook 55-50
Prep Boys Basketball
CHINO VALLEY — A valiant come-from-behind effort by Chino Valley boys basketball came up just short in a 55-50 loss to a streaking Holbrook team on Thursday.
The game looked all but over at the end of the first quarter as the Roadrunners blitzed the Cougars for a 16-1 lead. However, the Cougars showed some true grit and eventually clawed their way back into the game.
In the end though, Holbrook was still able to hold on for its third consecutive victory. Chino Valley’s Daniel Martinez and Kaleb Burns registered 18 and 10 points, respectively.
UP NEXT
The Cougars (5-4) are still over .500 and will take on Williams in their Yvonne Johnson Memorial Tournament opener on Dec. 27 in Camp Verde.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
