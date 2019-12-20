Church News: Week of Dec. 21, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Merry Christmas from Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse. Praying every blessing of Christmas be yours as you celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. We wish you joy as you share this season with family and friends. There will be no meeting in December. Next meeting is Jan. 18.

Who Was Born that Night? A Service of Storytelling and Music, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Granite Peak U.U. Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott. Rev. Patty Willis will integrate our situation today with the old story of a young couple searching for a place to sleep and a place to bear a child.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us for Saturday morning services; Torah reading are at 10 a.m. Parashat Vayeshev. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

Christ Lutheran Church, 3300 N. Navajo Drive, will have a Children’s Christmas Eve Service at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The theme will be “The Good News Of God’s Love.”

Christmas Eve at American Lutheran Church offers something for everyone! Join us for a candlelight service to celebrate the birth of our Savior. Contemporary at 4 p.m.; traditional services, 6, 8 and 10 p.m.; Holy Communion, 10 p.m. All are welcome to worship with familiar carols and special Christmas messages.

The second annual Drive Thru Christmas Story event will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 6901 E. Horizon Lane, Prescott Valley, Dec. 20-23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Come start a new holiday tradition with us! Admission is free.

Join us at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for a special service for those who might find the holidays difficult on Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. We will hold three Christmas Eve services, each with communion: Family Friendly at 6 p.m.; Traditional, 8 p.m.; and Intimate Candlelight at 11.

Firm Foundation Bible Church welcomes you to our Christmas Eve candle light service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Join us for Sunday services at 10 a.m. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road in Prescott Valley. Visit us at ffbcpv.org.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W Palomino Road, Chino Valley – “Mysteries Beyond Human Comprehension - Motivated by God’s Love for Us” is the theme for this Fourth Sunday in Advent. 10 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion; 11 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30 Bible Study; 4:30 p.m. Wednesday Advent Worship; 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship. savinggracelutherancvaz.org, 928-636-9533.

Please note all regular activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily canceled due to Rabbi’s recovery. Chanukah candle lighting each night at Rabbi’s Dec. 22-29. Phone discussions and consultations possible. Topic this week: righteous women. For details, call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church - Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight. Sunday Services, 9 and 11 a.m.; Sunday School – Youth, 9:15 a.m.; Adults, 10 a.m.; Adult Bible Study: Mondays, 10 a.m. ALL are welcome! 735 E. Road 1 South.

The Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to Sunday services and Sunday School at 10 a.m., and Wednesday testimonial meetings at 1 p.m. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Ecumenical Christmas Eve Service, 3 p.m. Communion Service at The Church of the Nazarene, 3741 N. Constance Drive, Prescott Valley; 6 p.m. Candlelight Service at PV United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. All are welcome.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish, Christmas masses: Dec. 24, 4 p.m. (children); two others at 7:30 and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (Spanish). We are located at 150 Fleury Ave.., Prescott. Visit sacredheartprescott.com. Please join us! Merry Christmas!

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St. Prescott, at the downtown plaza. Wishes all a VERY MERRY CHRISTmas! The reason for the season…a child is born, Jesus is the Reason For The Season, Jesus is the Reason For Everything, May the Lord Bless you during this special time. Amen

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, invites you to celebrate the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve! Candlelight services will be held in the sanctuary at 4 and 7 p.m., with Holy Communion at the 7 p.m. service. New Year’s Eve worship at 6, with a party following. 928-772-8845.

Union Church, Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Suite B, Prescott. Union Church invites you to a non-denominational Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. For more information, visit facebook.com/unionprescott/ or unionaz.org. Pastor Jon Wolfinger meets with his congregation at 9 a.m. every Sunday.

Join us for Sunday services at 9 & 11 am. Youth program at 11 am. 145 S Arizona Ave., 445-1850. Rev Richard Rogers’ message is “Joy in the Holidays”. Christmas Eve candlelighting services December 24 at 5 & 7 pm. World Peace Meditation on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 5 am.

World Peace Meditation. Unity of Prescott invites the community to join people around the world at noon GMT (5 a.m. Prescott) Tuesday, Dec. 31, in a planetary affirmation of peace, love, forgiveness and understanding. All are welcome. 145 Arizona St., Prescott. Call 928-445-1850 or Gail at 928-308-0271.

Register now for the winter session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Jan. 8. Rhonda Trammel will present the first-hour teaching, “God of Wonders.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now. Free childcare available.

Enjoy a FREE, low impact, high energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. For more information, call 928-445-0680.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m.; Christmas Eve, 6 p.m.; Christmas Day, 10 a.m.; Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).