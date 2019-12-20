OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 20
Weather  50.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Carnival cruise ships in accident at Mexico’s Cozumel

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 11:39 a.m.

Updated as of Friday, December 20, 2019 11:45 AM

Carnival Glory CRASHES into Carnival Legend in port of Cozumel 12/20/2019 by F. Tudella Jr.

MEXICO CITY — A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.

Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering in the port when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend in the morning.

Videos shot by startled passengers and posted on social media showed the noisy, slow-moving accident, which left part of the Glory visibly mangled at the stern.

The cruise line said it was assessing the damage, but there were “no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.” It said a guest suffered a minor injury when a group was evacuated from a dining room.

According to Carnival’s website, the Glory sails from New Orleans on cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal and is 952 feet long with a guest capacity of 2,980.

The Legend operates from multiple ports in the United States and Europe to a variety of destinations and is 963 feet long with a capacity of 2,124.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Watch: Passenger jumps from cruise ship, banned from boat
5 injured in Venice as cruise ship slams into tourist boat
Pacific cruise liner brawl sends guests fleeing to cabins
Watch: Venice cruise ship collision caught on video
12 killed as bus carrying foreign tourists crashes in Mexico

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries