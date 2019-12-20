Arizona Rattlers player fatally shot in Phoenix
Indoor Football League
PHOENIX — A player for the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League was fatally shot Friday at a Phoenix apartment complex, police said.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said police had little to go on in their investigation of the killing of 25-year-old Lance McDowdell.
He was found in the complex’s driveway and died at a hospital, Thompson said.
The Rattlers said in a statement that the team extended its condolences to McDowdell’s family and that he represented the organization “with pride and dedication.”
No suspect description was released and police said they’d like to hear from anybody with information on the killing.
