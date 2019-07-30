OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 20
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

AP source: Cardinals’ Shaw drops appeal of ban for gambling
NFL

In this July 30, 2019, photo, Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Shaw runs drills during the teams’ training camp in Glendale. (Matt York/AP, file)

In this July 30, 2019, photo, Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Shaw runs drills during the teams’ training camp in Glendale. (Matt York/AP, file)

BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: December 20, 2019 6:29 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has dropped his appeal of a one-year NFL suspension for gambling on league games, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Shaw’s decision to drop the appeal has not been made public.

Late last month, Shaw was suspended through at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions this season, the first time in more than 35 years an NFL player has been banned for gambling. The little-known Shaw hasn’t played for the Cardinals this season after being placed on injured reserve following an injury during the preseason. He was signed by the Cardinals in the offseason to a one-year deal.

His suspension comes as the NFL — and other U.S. sports leagues — enters an era when legal sports gambling is spreading across the country and gaining mainstream acceptance. For pro sports to coexist with gambling, they must avoid the scandal that would arise from betting by players and others who can directly affect the outcome of games.

“The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league. At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement when announcing the suspension on Nov. 29. “If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football.”

According to the NFL, a league investigation found no evidence that Shaw used inside information or compromised any games. Shaw hasn’t been in uniform since he suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener.

The league also said it found no evidence that teammates, coaches or other players were aware of Shaw betting on games.

The NFL did not say where Shaw placed his bets. Sports betting is now legal in 13 states after a Supreme Court decision in 2018 struck down the federal law that had limited full-scale legal sports betting to Nevada. The NFL has long been opposed to the expansion of legal gambling but since the decision has softened its stance and entered into limited partnerships with sportsbook operators.

Suspensions of NFL players for betting are rare. The highest-profile case was in 1963 when Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers and Alex Karras of the Detroit Lions were banned for the entire season. Both were reinstated the following season and Hornung went on to make the Hall of Fame.

In the most recent case, Baltimore Colts quarterback Art Schlichter was suspended in 1983 for betting on NFL games and other sporting events. He, too, was reinstated the following year.

The 27-year-old Shaw was a fourth-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals out of USC in 2015. He spent three seasons with Cincinnati — starting 12 games in 2016 — and was cut at the start of last season. He played four games last year for Kansas City and four games for Tampa Bay.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cardinals’ Josh Shaw suspended for betting on NFL games
New England Patriots QB Brady will serve 4-game ‘Deflategate’ suspension
Column: Sports betting in this country is inevitable
Cowboys’ Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban
Column: Opposition to sports betting in Delaware about money, not ethics

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries