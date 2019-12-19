Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee recommends 10 projects, $535K in funding

The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) met on Dec. 11 and reviewed 13 grant applications.

RACs are responsible for recommending Title II funds that are part of the Secure Rural Schools Act 2008-2011 Reauthorization.

The Yavapai RAC recommended 10 projects for a total of $535,484.



The projects that were recommended for approval represent many different variations of natural resource work in Yavapai County — mostly slated for work directly on National Forest lands.

The following projects were recommended for funding along with (amount proposed):

1) Blowout Wash Trail project ($75,000)

2) Trails and wilderness fellowship ($45,000)

3) GPTP implementation, Contreras & Watershed Trailhead ($60,000)

4) AZ Conservation Corps Wilderness Monitoring, YCC program ($21,161)

5) Chaparral Gulch watershed improvement ($60,000)

6) Fuels reduction, watershed improvement plan for HCNH, phase IV ($43,575)

7) Upper Ash Creek watershed improvement project, phase II ($37,800)

8) Federal Trail Stewardship Act priority area funding initiative ($73,848)

9) Bell Rock Trail area sustainability initiative ($60,000)

10) Camp Verde Loop ($59,100)

For more information on the projects selected please contact Debbie Maneely, RAC Coordinator at 928-443-8130 or debbie.maneely@usda.gov .



For information on the Yavapai RAC, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/prescott/workingtogether/advisorycommittees.



To review projects submitted, visit https://cloudapps-usda-gov.secure.force.com/FSSRS/RAC_page?id=001t0000002JcutAAC.

Information provided by the Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee.