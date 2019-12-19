VA nurse scores victory with OSHA findings against agency

Prescott VA nurse June Nanke laments a two-year forced hiatus from her 13-year career caring for vulnerable veteran patients.

She contends it is all because of agency red tape and silence after she was attacked on the job.

“God gave me these hands to care for people, and I can’t,” said the 43-year-old, who is now seeking health-related retirement after a now-settled struggle with the VA for compensation benefits. “It’s broken me.”

NANKE’S CLAIM

The date: Jan. 16, 2018.

Nanke works double-duty as an acute-care nurse and one-to-one sitter for a volatile elderly veteran suffering with flu and pneumonia symptoms. As she attempts to move the restrained patient from his chair to the bed, advising him to behave as she loosens his straps, the man punches her in the side of the face, dislocating her jaw.

Stunned and in pain, Nanke manages to call for help; staff and the police are alerted. Reports are filed.

Short-staffed on the unit, Nanke is refused permission to seek immediate treatment until the end of the shift that ends 90 minutes later.

“I was bawling my eyes out,” Nanke recalled as she pulled out of an accordion file the documentation of her assault. “I didn’t know what to do. I was in shock.”

She returned to work five days later. Yet she struggled with flashbacks. She was advised to seek employee counseling, and offered two weeks of light duty.

“It was a confusing time,” Nanke said.

Simultaneously, Nanke relied on the VA Human Resources Department to provide documents so she could file her workmen’s compensation claim with the federal Department of Labor. She then started the consuming process of finding a doctor willing to accept workmen’s compensation insurance. She required multiple tests, physical therapy and surgery to repair her jaw.

In March, she opened the mail to a letter denying the first of two compensation claims.

“My jaw dropped. How do you deny this?” she queried.

Department of Labor officials advised they did not get proper VA documentation to support her claim. In the meantime, Nanke’s jaw pain caused her to lose sleep. She was depressed and experiencing trauma-induced anxiety.

In August, Nanke was reassigned from a medical floor to the physician office teams. Then one day she arrived to work to hear a patient screaming in the pharmacy. In a rage, the patient threw a computer kiosk across the lobby. This was on the heels of another incident where the hospital staff were notified of a homicidal patient on the grounds.

“I’m freaked out,” Nanke said of a workplace she trusted as a safe haven yet now fears as unsafe for her and her colleagues.

FIGHTING BACK

Still fighting for her benefits, Nanke’s husband decided it was time she take a medical leave.

And hire a lawyer. Nanke and her husband’s legal bills total $22,000.

Nanke’s lawyer, Daniel Goodkin, a federal workmen’s compensation specialist in California, said his client would not have needed him had the VA staff simply done its job.

“The agency should have given a full report of what happened,” said Goodkin, whose intervention enabled Nanke to win her Department of Labor hearing in mid-August and obtain a pay adjustment after a VA miscalculation. Nanke earned $41 per hour. “But they left it to Ms. Nanke to come up with proof, and essentially left her out in the cold … If they (the VA) had supported their employee, things would have gone very differently for her, and for them, because they lost a very valuable employee.

“Very sad.”

OSHA FINDINGS

In September, Nanke scored a victory.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation into her complaints revealed “serious” workplace violence issues in all of its medical treatment areas. OSHA advised the VA it must improve how staff responds to emergencies; enhance training on how to deal with violent patients and offer better alerting systems for those known to be volatile. The report encourages staff teams for high-risk areas.

“I didn’t realize I was a fighter until it was all I could do,” Nanke said.

VA RESPONSE

“Northern Arizona VA Health Care System makes every effort to minimize the risk of such incidents,” said a VA leadership statement that also indicated a willingness to help Nanke “as we are able.”

Though OSHA acknowledged the VA maintains a “robust” workplace violence prevention program, VA leaders said they are, and will continue, to address issues in its report, primarily related to increased training for all staff on how to recognize and de-escalate potentially violent situations. They, too, are committed to additional risk assessment and analysis.

Adequate staffing for all VA departments remains an ongoing effort.

“Employee and veteran safety are of the utmost importance, and Northern Arizona VA leaders strongly encourage staff to identify and report hazardous or unsafe work conditions.”

MOVING FORWARD

The Nankes are clear they want the VA to be more accountable.

“My wife’s and my life have forever been changed by this … and this is not because of the incident of a veteran punching her,” Derek Nanke said. “It’s 100% how she was treated.

“This all may not do anything for us, but if it paves the way to fix the system, then it’s our duty.”