OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Storytellers tell stories at Smoki Museum

Nanabah Aragon tells stories at the Smoki Museum’s Storytellers. (Cindy Gresser/Courtesy)

Nanabah Aragon tells stories at the Smoki Museum’s Storytellers. (Cindy Gresser/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 7:39 p.m.

The Smoki Museum is the place to go for some Native American stories with its Storytellers at the Smoki event Friday, Dec. 27.

“In the wintertime, traditionally for native people, it’s a time that you tell stories,” said Smoki Museum Assistant Director Manuel Lucero IV. “Some of these stories as traditional stories are only told at wintertime, and there are some that are only told when snow is on the ground. This time of year is the time for telling stories.”

Held in the Pueblo Building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., it’s an event that has been going on for some time at the museum, Lucero said. Along with the storytellers from Oklahoma, New Mexico and California coming to share their traditional stories, there will be homemade cookies, hot apple cider and a roaring fire, he said.

Storytelling is a part of every culture, even in the modern day United States, Lucero said. Our modern equivalent, he said, is sitting around the television enjoying a good story, he said. Some of the traditional stories to be told at the event are comical in nature, and most of them deliver some sort of moral or behavioral anecdote on what not to do or what to do, Lucero said.

“The coyote is a good example of what not to do,” he said. “That guy’s always doing something that gets him into trouble.”

Coyote in Native American stories has a modern equivalent in Wile E. Coyote, Lucero said. He is always trying extravagant methods to catch the roadrunner, never trying traditional methods, he said. Native stories are similar in that he’s always screwing up or getting hurt in some shape or form, Lucero said.

There are other trickster figures from different regions as well, he said. There’s also the rabbit, who is from the southeast, Lucero said.

“He is known to dress in costumes to make himself appear differently and so on,” he said. “You know him today as Bugs Bunny.”

As the emcee of the event, Lucero said he’ll throw in some of his own stories he heard when growing up, but what he really enjoys about Storytellers at the Smoki is hearing the other stories. Even as a grown man in his 40s, he still finds himself captured by the fantastic tales, laughing along with them and learning, he said.

The Smoki Museum is located at 147 N. Arizona Ave. Admission to the museum is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for students and free for Native Americans, museum members and children 12 and younger.

For more information, visit www.smokimuseum.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Storytellers at the Smoki event returns to Prescott museum for third year
Smoki holds Christmas Indian Art Market this weekend
PUSD begins outreach to Native Americans
Native American storytellers share tales at Smoki
Smoki Museum celebrates Native American Christmas rituals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries