State library contributes funds for library expansion in Cordes Lakes

The Cordes Lakes Library Branch has been a popular hub for its community. With an increasing local population and ever-more use of the library, the current space is no longer adequate to the community’s needs. Cordes citizens requested an expansion and the Library District Board of Directors agreed it was necessary, approving $80,000 for the project. Library Director Corey Christians also applied for, and was granted, an additional $48,200 toward construction from the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Tom Thurman, District 2 Supervisor and member of the Library District Board of Directors commented. “I am so glad to see the State Library support our Cordes Library with a grant. The Cordes community loves its library so much that at times it’s been close to capacity, and that’s why the expansion is so needed.”

The Friends of the Cordes Lakes Library generously donated the land next to the library that will become a 19-space parking lot. A portion of the existing parking lot will be replaced by a meeting room. Renovations will also include adding a second bathroom and expanding the children’s area.

“We are very honored to have been selected by the Arizona State Library to receive this highly competitive grant. With their help, the help of the Cordes Lakes Friends of the Library, and the support of the Library District Board of Directors, the Cordes Lakes community will receive a much-needed expansion to its library,” said Corey Christians, Director of the Yavapai County Free Library District.

Now that the funding is in place, the real work can begin. Construction will be overseen by the Yavapai County Facilities Department in Spring 2020.

Cordes Lakes Library Coordinator Galen Worthington shared his excitement about the project, saying, “The expansion and renovation of the Cordes Lakes Library means increasing the different kinds of activities and programs we can offer to the community: more opportunities for groups to meet; clubs to organize, and room for special performers during summer reading activities. The renovation means more than an eye-appealing interior — it also means expanding the size of the collection to serve an increasingly diverse population.”

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with funds appropriated by the Arizona State Legislature.

The Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) operates 15 branch libraries in mostly unincorporated communities. The YCFLD also partially funds individual municipal libraries and fully funds the Yavapai Library Network (YLN) operations, supporting a consortium of more than 40 public, academic, school and museum libraries in Yavapai County.

YCFLD was established in 1987 by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, who also serve as the Board of Directors of the Library District.

Information provided by Yavapai County Free Library District.