OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

State library contributes funds for library expansion in Cordes Lakes

The expansion will increase different activities and programs the library will offer. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

The expansion will increase different activities and programs the library will offer. (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 8:31 p.m.

The Cordes Lakes Library Branch has been a popular hub for its community. With an increasing local population and ever-more use of the library, the current space is no longer adequate to the community’s needs. Cordes citizens requested an expansion and the Library District Board of Directors agreed it was necessary, approving $80,000 for the project. Library Director Corey Christians also applied for, and was granted, an additional $48,200 toward construction from the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records.

Tom Thurman, District 2 Supervisor and member of the Library District Board of Directors commented. “I am so glad to see the State Library support our Cordes Library with a grant. The Cordes community loves its library so much that at times it’s been close to capacity, and that’s why the expansion is so needed.”  

The Friends of the Cordes Lakes Library generously donated the land next to the library that will become a 19-space parking lot. A portion of the existing parking lot will be replaced by a meeting room. Renovations will also include adding a second bathroom and expanding the children’s area.

“We are very honored to have been selected by the Arizona State Library to receive this highly competitive grant. With their help, the help of the Cordes Lakes Friends of the Library, and the support of the Library District Board of Directors, the Cordes Lakes community will receive a much-needed expansion to its library,” said Corey Christians, Director of the Yavapai County Free Library District.

Now that the funding is in place, the real work can begin.  Construction will be overseen by the Yavapai County Facilities Department in Spring 2020.

Cordes Lakes Library Coordinator Galen Worthington shared his excitement about the project, saying, “The expansion and renovation of the Cordes Lakes Library means increasing the different kinds of activities and programs we can offer to the community: more opportunities for groups to meet; clubs to organize, and room for special performers during summer reading activities. The renovation means more than an eye-appealing interior — it also means expanding the size of the collection to serve an increasingly diverse population.”  

This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with funds appropriated by the Arizona State Legislature.

The Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) operates 15 branch libraries in mostly unincorporated communities. The YCFLD also partially funds individual municipal libraries and fully funds the Yavapai Library Network (YLN) operations, supporting a consortium of more than 40 public, academic, school and museum libraries in Yavapai County.

YCFLD was established in 1987 by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, who also serve as the Board of Directors of the Library District.

Information provided by Yavapai County Free Library District.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

County Library District to raise tax; triggers taxation hearings
Large grant ensures newest county library will open with full shelves
Effort underway to expand Cordes Lakes Library
Newly expanded Mayer Library re-opens with ceremony
Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Approve Flood Grant

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries