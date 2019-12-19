OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Dec. 20
Weather  28.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Remains of 3 people found during renovations at the Alamo

This Nov. 30, 2019 photo shows the church on the grounds of The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. The remains of three people have been recovered from a burial room and the church. The Texas General Land Office said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that the remains believed to be an infant, a teenager or young adult and an adult were found in a burial room and Nave of the church during an archaeological exploration. The Alamo is the site of one of the most famous battles in American history in which nearly 200 Alamo defenders were killed in March 1836 in a battle with Mexican forces during the fight for Texas independence from Mexico (AP Photo/Ken Miller)

This Nov. 30, 2019 photo shows the church on the grounds of The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas. The remains of three people have been recovered from a burial room and the church. The Texas General Land Office said Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that the remains believed to be an infant, a teenager or young adult and an adult were found in a burial room and Nave of the church during an archaeological exploration. The Alamo is the site of one of the most famous battles in American history in which nearly 200 Alamo defenders were killed in March 1836 in a battle with Mexican forces during the fight for Texas independence from Mexico (AP Photo/Ken Miller)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 11:55 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — The remains of three people were found at the Alamo amid an archaeological exploration ahead of planned renovations at the site of one of the most famous battles in American history, state officials said.

The remains of an infant, a teenager or young adult, and an adult were found during archaeological exploration in Alamo church’s monks burial room and nave, the Texas General Land Office said in a news release Friday.

An on-site tribal monitor was notified and excavation was halted in the area of the discovery, according to the office, which operates the Alamo.

The announcement comes after the Tap Pilam Coahuiltecan Nation filed a federal lawsuit in September seeking to halt the $450 million makeover of the sacred shrine that’s on track to be completed by 2024. The group wants a say in what happens to unearthed human remains because many of its are descendants of people who lived near the site.

Remains were also found at the site in San Antonio in 1995 and 1989.

During the 1836 Battle of the Alamo, nearly 200 defenders died following a 13-day battle with Mexican forces led by General Santa Anna. The dead included legendary American frontiersmen David Crockett and Jim Bowie. Historians believe most of the bodies of the vanquished were burned.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bones found in home renovation may be Revolutionary soldiers
Column: Sam Houston stuck to his guns
Column: Rewinding the discussion on republic or no republic
Talk of the Town: 'La Raza' has land title backwards
The Eagle & Archaeologists at Phippen today

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries