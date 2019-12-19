Obituary: Louise Chewning
The daughter of Woody and Pearl Berry, Louise Chewning was born in Comanche, Oklahoma on August 12, 1926. Louise was tough as nails, and a force to be reckoned with. She was a fierce protector of her family and a phenomenal mother and friend. Louise was truly one of a kind; she was one of the original Rosie the Riveters, she treated everyone she met with love and acceptance, and she lived exactly the life she wanted.
When Louise entered heaven on December 17, 2019, she was reunited with the love of her life and husband of 70 years, Bill Chewning. Bill and Lou were truly a match made in heaven, best friends, and partners in crime. The pair hiked, camped, and fished their way from Arizona to Maine to Alaska and back again.
They saw the world together, traveling across Asia, Europe, and North America. Before Louise passed, she said she would “go out dancing” and she and Bill are dancing together now.
Louise was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill Chewning, her daughter, Cindy Chewning and four of her seven siblings. She is survived by her son, Gene Chewning, her daughter, Judy Nestora, her brothers, Lloyd, Casey, and Harold Berry, her 6 grandchildren and her 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Louise would like donations to be sent to the Salvation Army or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: