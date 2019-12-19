OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 19
Obituary: Louise Chewning

Louise Chewning

Louise Chewning

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 8:52 p.m.

The daughter of Woody and Pearl Berry, Louise Chewning was born in Comanche, Oklahoma on August 12, 1926. Louise was tough as nails, and a force to be reckoned with. She was a fierce protector of her family and a phenomenal mother and friend. Louise was truly one of a kind; she was one of the original Rosie the Riveters, she treated everyone she met with love and acceptance, and she lived exactly the life she wanted.

When Louise entered heaven on December 17, 2019, she was reunited with the love of her life and husband of 70 years, Bill Chewning. Bill and Lou were truly a match made in heaven, best friends, and partners in crime. The pair hiked, camped, and fished their way from Arizona to Maine to Alaska and back again.

They saw the world together, traveling across Asia, Europe, and North America. Before Louise passed, she said she would “go out dancing” and she and Bill are dancing together now.

Louise was proceeded in death by her husband, Bill Chewning, her daughter, Cindy Chewning and four of her seven siblings. She is survived by her son, Gene Chewning, her daughter, Judy Nestora, her brothers, Lloyd, Casey, and Harold Berry, her 6 grandchildren and her 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Louise would like donations to be sent to the Salvation Army or St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

