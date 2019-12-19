New terminal groundbreaking set for Jan. 7

Local, state and federal dignitaries are expected to gather at the Prescott Regional Airport Tuesday, Jan. 7, to kick off the start of construction on the community’s new $15 million passenger terminal.

While some preparation work is already underway, Airport Director Robin Sobotta said the terminal structure construction is expected to get started after the groundbreaking.

Although the groundbreaking is an invitation-only event, Sobotta said interested community members may reach out to City Council members about attending. The event will be limited to about 200 people, she said.

(Information for reaching the council members is available online at: http://www.prescott-az.gov/city-management/leadership/council/, or by calling the City Council office at 982-777-1248).

The January 2020 groundbreaking comes about three months after the city originally planned to break ground on the terminal.

In late September, Sobotta announced that the Oct. 4 groundbreaking had been canceled while the city continued to await word of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant.

The grant announcement had been expected in late summer/early fall 2019, but it ultimately arrived on Nov. 19. Then, on Nov. 26, the Prescott City Council conducted a special meeting to accept the $10 million FAA grant for the terminal project.

On Dec. 10, Sobotta announced the rescheduled groundbreaking date, and this week, she reported that the event would take place at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

Representatives from the FAA are expected to be on hand at the event, as well as U.S. Congressional representation. Sobotta said Tuesday she was still awaiting specific confirmation on who would attend.

Meanwhile Tuesday, the council approved a $38,000 contract with Delta Airport Consultants, Inc., for updated forecasts and remaining activities on the Prescott Regional Airport Master Plan.

The update was necessary because of the dramatically growing passenger numbers at the Prescott Regional Airport, since the August 2018 arrival of commercial carrier SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express.

The need to replace the city’s aging 1940s-era terminal has been discussed for years, and the planning ramped up over the past year or so.

The $15 million terminal project is being funded by the $10 million FAA grant, $4.1 million from the city’s general fund and $1 million from the state of Arizona.

The terminal project is expected to take 14 months to complete.