Letter: Voter initiative

Editor:

When our nation was founded, only landowning white men could vote. Over 200-plus years, people have fought for the right to vote, suffering assault, incarceration and even death in the struggle. Yet, voting is under attack nationwide as states, including Arizona, pass voter-suppression laws, leading to significant burdens for eligible voters trying to exercise their most fundamental constitutional right. These measures include cuts in voting places and early voting, voter ID laws and purges of voter rolls, allegedly to prevent voter fraud. However, since 2010, there have been only 22 Arizona convictions/plea agreements out of about 18 million ballots cast. Ironically, in August, a registered Pima County Republican pleaded guilty to voting twice in the 2016 general election, something which could not have happened had we had automatic voter registration. Instead of suppressing voting, the Arizona Automatic Voter Registration Initiative will provide that one seeking an ID from the DMV will automatically be registered to vote unless they opt out. They would simultaneously be disenrolled from a prior address, thus actually preventing dual voting. Consider signing the ballot initiative. Ask your legislators to support democracy and your right to vote.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley