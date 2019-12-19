OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Voter initiative

Originally Published: December 19, 2019 8:27 p.m.

Editor:

When our nation was founded, only landowning white men could vote. Over 200-plus years, people have fought for the right to vote, suffering assault, incarceration and even death in the struggle. Yet, voting is under attack nationwide as states, including Arizona, pass voter-suppression laws, leading to significant burdens for eligible voters trying to exercise their most fundamental constitutional right. These measures include cuts in voting places and early voting, voter ID laws and purges of voter rolls, allegedly to prevent voter fraud. However, since 2010, there have been only 22 Arizona convictions/plea agreements out of about 18 million ballots cast. Ironically, in August, a registered Pima County Republican pleaded guilty to voting twice in the 2016 general election, something which could not have happened had we had automatic voter registration. Instead of suppressing voting, the Arizona Automatic Voter Registration Initiative will provide that one seeking an ID from the DMV will automatically be registered to vote unless they opt out. They would simultaneously be disenrolled from a prior address, thus actually preventing dual voting. Consider signing the ballot initiative. Ask your legislators to support democracy and your right to vote.

Margaret Nichols

Oro Valley

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Proof of citizenship shouldn't be an issue
Editorial: Citizenship proof to vote is a no-brainer
State: Ruling strikes down part of Arizona Voter ID law
Court to hear case of Ohio taking inactive voters off rolls
Court nixes Arizona voter citizenship proof rule

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries