Debbie and Don Stewart are giving their annual gift to the community with the 28th annual Last Minute Nonprofit Stocking Stuffer Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 21.

Featuring 54 nonprofit booths with gifts, handmade crafts, baked goods and raffle chances, along with plenty of chocolate, nothing has really changed from previous years, Don Stewart said. The feature this year, though, are the Prescott Area Woodturners, he said.

“If you remember them from years past, they never disappoint,” Don Stewart said. “They have literally hundreds of items, each handmade, unique, one of a kind, brand new.”

Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grace Sparkes Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley St., with Santa showing up from noon to 2 p.m. with gifts for children accompanied by an adult, this year’s list of vendors includes the American Legion, Mayer Area Meals on Wheels, Miss Kitty’s Cat House, the Prescott Noon Lions, The Prescott Valley Historical Society, Yavapai Gourd Patch and several churches.

Since it supports nonprofits, the event is a win-win, Debbie Stewart said. People are not only able to get those last-minute gifts, but also support the organizations the help the community and learn more about what those organizations do, she said. Most items available are suitable for gift-giving year-round and most of them are priced from $1 to $20, Debbie Stewart said. She also offers a gift guarantee, she said.

“I guarantee that you will find something for everyone on your list, and if you can’t, come find me. I’ll be wearing my Cat in the Hat red and white hat, and I have a list of what the different vendors are selling, so I can offer assistance,” Debbie Stewart said. “Not once in the 28 years that we’ve been doing this have I been asked to help with that because people always find something.”

The event will have books, notecards and holiday cards, candles, calendars, pottery, toys, games, handmade items, bath products, jewelry, baked goods, candy, homemade jams and jellies and much more. Each agency keeps what they make, and all rental fees go the Yavapai County Jeep Posse. The two of them don’t make any money on it, Debbie Stewart said, calling it a gift to the community.