OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Last Minute Nonprofit Stocking Stuffer Bazaar

Last years Nonprofit Last Minute stoking Stuffer Bazaar. (Courtesy)

Last years Nonprofit Last Minute stoking Stuffer Bazaar. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 5:52 p.m.

Debbie and Don Stewart are giving their annual gift to the community with the 28th annual Last Minute Nonprofit Stocking Stuffer Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 21.

Featuring 54 nonprofit booths with gifts, handmade crafts, baked goods and raffle chances, along with plenty of chocolate, nothing has really changed from previous years, Don Stewart said. The feature this year, though, are the Prescott Area Woodturners, he said.

“If you remember them from years past, they never disappoint,” Don Stewart said. “They have literally hundreds of items, each handmade, unique, one of a kind, brand new.”

photo

Samantha is showing off her gift from last year’s bazaar. (Courtesy)

Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grace Sparkes Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley St., with Santa showing up from noon to 2 p.m. with gifts for children accompanied by an adult, this year’s list of vendors includes the American Legion, Mayer Area Meals on Wheels, Miss Kitty’s Cat House, the Prescott Noon Lions, The Prescott Valley Historical Society, Yavapai Gourd Patch and several churches.

Since it supports nonprofits, the event is a win-win, Debbie Stewart said. People are not only able to get those last-minute gifts, but also support the organizations the help the community and learn more about what those organizations do, she said. Most items available are suitable for gift-giving year-round and most of them are priced from $1 to $20, Debbie Stewart said. She also offers a gift guarantee, she said.

“I guarantee that you will find something for everyone on your list, and if you can’t, come find me. I’ll be wearing my Cat in the Hat red and white hat, and I have a list of what the different vendors are selling, so I can offer assistance,” Debbie Stewart said. “Not once in the 28 years that we’ve been doing this have I been asked to help with that because people always find something.”

The event will have books, notecards and holiday cards, candles, calendars, pottery, toys, games, handmade items, bath products, jewelry, baked goods, candy, homemade jams and jellies and much more. Each agency keeps what they make, and all rental fees go the Yavapai County Jeep Posse. The two of them don’t make any money on it, Debbie Stewart said, calling it a gift to the community.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Last-minute gifts at non-profit stocking-stuffer bazaar
25th annual stocking stuffer bazaar event Dec. 17
Last-Minute Non-Profit Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar hits 25 years
'Last-Minute Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar' marks 16th anniversary this Saturday
Stocking-Stuffer Bazaar returns to old Armory Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries