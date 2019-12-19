Friday Catchall: Impeaching history, study of guns in Yavapai

The Friday Catchall:

• HOUSE VOTE – Wednesday’s House vote for the impeachment of President Trump was almost anti-climactic. After so many days of hearings and speeches, it became obvious to me what would happen there.

The latest surprise was that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly will wait to submit the results to the Senate until it is “favorable.” Does that mean she may never do so, because Republicans control that chamber?

I don’t know — the whole thing is all regrettable, no matter which side of the aisle you favor.

But then there’s history and how so many people do not know what has truly happened. (This is where you can be the brain of the holiday party.)

My informal poll asked 10 friends, family and area residents: How many presidents have been impeached?

Nine of them said, after Wednesday night’s vote, three: Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Sorry, wrong.

Trump joined Andrew Johnson and Clinton as the only presidents who have been impeached; Johnson and Clinton were both later acquitted by the Senate, I learned from a simple internet search.

Nixon was not actually impeached. The House Judiciary Committee approved three articles of impeachment in late July 1974 but Nixon resigned in early August of that year (after fully releasing the “smoking gun” of a surveillance tape) — before a full House vote or Senate trial could take place.

Imagine that. For so long, people thought Nixon was impeached. I thought so, too.

(By the way, the one person who answered differently said four, naming Andrew Jackson, Nixon, Clinton and Trump. And Wednesday’s impeachment vote alone does not remove Trump from office.)

• GUNS – I found interesting this week readers’ responses to our reporting of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors study of and consideration of making this county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Most were upset we published the story at all. Some wondered when they could weigh in.

For the first, I say we report on what is happening; some people will like the concept, some hate it. We presented what happened — with videos — so you can decide.

Secondly, the chairman of the county supervisors, Randy Garrison, said the issue could make it onto one of the board’s January meeting agendas, most likely the one in Prescott. That is generally the first Wednesday of the month (Jan. 8 because Jan. 1 is a holiday).

For me, I agree with Matt Seibert of Insight Firearms: It’s the Second Amendment that gives Americans the ability to protect themselves.

We’ll see who’s on target.

• QUOTE – “May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.”

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): The 2019 Gingerbread Village is open 24/7 through Wednesday, Jan. 1, in the lobby of the Prescott Resort & Conference Center, 1500 E. Highway 69.

Merry Christmas, everyone!

