Flores: Good problems to have

I stood in line at Starbucks yesterday watching a woman in her 60s hustling behind the counter. She was carrying and preparing multiple drinks, cleaning spills and sadly, handling rude, impatient customers. Observing humanity, I was reminded of how our entitlement and obsession with our own “problems,” (which are really blessings) often make us cranky, rude and ungrateful.

When the woman looked up at me and the long line in front of her and then meekly thanked us for our patience, I looked her in the eyes and said, “You are doing a GREAT job. We will wait for YOU.” Then I made sure the rest of the line agreed, just to be certain everyone would behave themselves.

Since we are close to Christmas and New Year’s and hopefully catching some of the “Christmas spirit” going around and very likely analyzing our habits for upcoming New Year’s resolutions, I thought I would write about my observation yesterday and the “good problems” we have and address the habit some of us, OK – MOST of us have, which is to complain about our blessings. Here’s my list:

Being stressed about a busy holiday schedule. If you are LUCKY enough to have some or most of your family still alive and you have children and grandchildren and nephews who actually WANT to spend time with you - try not to get cranky about long drives, adjusting your schedule last-minute, or anything related to complaining about the joy of “family.’ Take it from me and my husband, who’s families are strewn all over the nation, we would LOVE to be in your shoes with a full house during the holidays. There are so many of us with little or no family and nowhere to go during special times of the year. Enjoy your crazy schedule - It’s a blessing.

Getting cranky in lines – at Starbucks, TJ Maxx, the gas station, the grocery stores – pick a type of line and folks get grumpy. A – You are LUCKY to have the income that supports your lifestyle, allowing you to shop at these places to begin with. B – The employees working these jobs are HUMAN as well and very likely working double shifts and two or three jobs just to be able to afford things like Starbucks or quality groceries to put on their table for themselves and their own families. Take a breath, count your blessings and the credit cards in your wallet and remember what it was like to “struggle.” Yes, your time is precious, however so is everyone else’s. BE KIND.

Paying Bills – this is a tough one that takes discipline, prayer and meditation to change your mindset, so it’s a biggie. If you don’t succeed at this one the first time around, keep trying. Paying bills can be stressful - HOWEVER – be grateful you have bills to pay. That means God or the universe or the “great taco in the sky” have deemed you worthy enough to bestow upon you some measure of responsibility on this planet. Be grateful that your Maker thinks of you highly enough to say, “That person can handle this bill for…” – then do yourself a favor – PAY IT HAPPILY. Start changing your mindset about your money and see paying bills as an opportunity to build a positive relationship with cash, and watch your income grow as you start cultivating your relationship with money.

As we get closer to the end of the year, may we be reminded during our “resolution list” writing, to take an extra breath when we feel likely to lash out. May we treat others with compassion and patience, and may we be the “lights” that the holidays remind us are the “hope in the darkness.” God Bless you, Prescott – see you in the new year!