Feature Home: 5519 Corsage Circle, Prescott - $550,000

Rare cul-de-sac location. Single level, exceptional 3 car garage. 3 bedrooms plus den. Formal dinning, terrific hobby room and/or playroom. Quartzite counters just installed in the kitchen. Tile and carpet flooring. Expansive covered patio with professional landscaping throughout. A must see home!

MLS 1026479

Mary Jo Amos, REALTOR®, CCSS

928.899.6133

MaryJo@MaryJoAmos.com

Annie Miller, REALTOR®

928.308.2211

Annie@AnnieMillerAZ.com