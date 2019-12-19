Experience ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’
Show features talent from all over the world, producer says
See the show that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said “dazzles with music, illusions, acrobatics” and The Cedar Rapids Gazette said is “the magic of circus and Christmas rolled into one jaw-dropping ornament after another” when A Magic Cirque Christmas comes to the Findlay Toyota Center.
Brought to Prescott Valley for a Friday, Dec. 27, performance, the show brings together the world’s greatest entertainers for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production, according to a news release from Sheila Anderson, marketing manager for the Findlay Toyota Center.
“We are excited to have such a dynamic and entertaining family show this Christmas,” Anderson said. “It really is an all ages show. There will be something for everyone!”
Tickets for the 7 p.m. show start at $33.75, with VIP/on-stage seating available for $131.75, and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060. Doors open at 6 p.m.
“A Magic Cirque Christmas” is produced by MagicSpace Entertainment, which has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits all over the world for more than 30 years, as well as Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, who have entertained people in more than 250 cities with such shows as “Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus,” “Le Grand Cirque,” “Le Noir,” “Cirque Adrenaline” and “The Illusionists.”
The show presents an experience of the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists accompanied by live performances of holiday favorites. Lee Marshall of MagicSpace Entertainment, said the producers are thrilled to bring it back to audiences in 2019 after its first-ever tour became a hit in 2018.
“Our amazingly talented cast has been assembled from all over the world and is looking forward to delighting audiences and spreading holiday magic,” Marshall said. “The reception for the inaugural tour has been fantastic, and we hope the show becomes a special holiday tradition that families look forward to experiencing for many years to come.”
The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St. for more information, visit www.findlaytoyotacenter.com or www.magicalcirquechristmas.com.
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: