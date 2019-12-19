Experience ‘A Magical Cirque Christmas’

See the show that the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review said “dazzles with music, illusions, acrobatics” and The Cedar Rapids Gazette said is “the magic of circus and Christmas rolled into one jaw-dropping ornament after another” when A Magic Cirque Christmas comes to the Findlay Toyota Center.

Brought to Prescott Valley for a Friday, Dec. 27, performance, the show brings together the world’s greatest entertainers for a spellbinding and incredible holiday production, according to a news release from Sheila Anderson, marketing manager for the Findlay Toyota Center.

“We are excited to have such a dynamic and entertaining family show this Christmas,” Anderson said. “It really is an all ages show. There will be something for everyone!”

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show start at $33.75, with VIP/on-stage seating available for $131.75, and are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060. Doors open at 6 p.m.

“A Magic Cirque Christmas” is produced by MagicSpace Entertainment, which has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits all over the world for more than 30 years, as well as Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, who have entertained people in more than 250 cities with such shows as “Circus 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus,” “Le Grand Cirque,” “Le Noir,” “Cirque Adrenaline” and “The Illusionists.”

The show presents an experience of the magic of Christmas with dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists accompanied by live performances of holiday favorites. Lee Marshall of MagicSpace Entertainment, said the producers are thrilled to bring it back to audiences in 2019 after its first-ever tour became a hit in 2018.

“Our amazingly talented cast has been assembled from all over the world and is looking forward to delighting audiences and spreading holiday magic,” Marshall said. “The reception for the inaugural tour has been fantastic, and we hope the show becomes a special holiday tradition that families look forward to experiencing for many years to come.”

The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St. for more information, visit www.findlaytoyotacenter.com or www.magicalcirquechristmas.com.