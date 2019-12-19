Daughters of the American Revolution gives gifts to students
Christmas cheer was in the chilly morning air as four of the ladies from Yavapai Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution arrived at the Mayer Elementary School Exceptional students’ classrooms on Dec. 18 with boxes filled with wrapped gifts for each student. What fun and excitement as they went from classroom to classroom with their boxes handing out gifts and good cheer to everyone.
The students were delighted and gave gifts of thank you notes in return. This is the second year the Yavapai Chapter has participated in this activity. Just by seeing the gratitude and smiles on the children’s faces the ladies delivering the gifts felt as if they were the ones that had just received the greatest gift ever.
DAR chapters across the world do beneficial deeds for community members to give aid and support to schools, veterans and local service organizations.
Information provided by the Yavapai Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
