Corridor Calendar: Week of Dec. 20

CORDES LAKES

Food Program is Jan. 15 & 23. Sign up starts at 7 a.m. with the doors closed and locked at 9 a.m. Remain out of the marked-off area in the parking lot when the truck is unloading. This is a liability issue and will be enforced.

Cookies with Santa will be held on Dec. 21 starting at 4 p.m. at the Community Center. Be sure to bring your camera for that special picture of your child with Santa. A light parade will be held after dark.

Association Meeting will be held on the second Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. A speaker is to be announced.

SPRING VALLEY

Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. at the Spring Valley 76 Station, a drawing will be held for the World’s Largest Christmas Stocking. There is no purchase necessary, but be sure to get your ticket to enter.

Property Owners meeting is Jan. 14, second Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Spring Valley Church, 13955 S. Spring Lane.

MAYER

Christmas Dinner will take place Dec. 24 with dinner at 11:30 a.m. served by Angela’s 4H group. Something new this year will be a raffle ticket with each dinner pre-paid ticket that is purchased on or before today, Dec. 20. Otherwise the raffle tickets will be $1 each for the goodie basket. We will also hold a 50/50 raffle on that day so plan to enjoy an afternoon of fun.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS — CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.