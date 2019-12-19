OFFERS
Best groundcovers and 9 places to plant them

Honeysuckle (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

Honeysuckle (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

Ken Lain, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 4:32 p.m.

Mountain landscapes are difficult for plants, especially if you want to keep them low maintenance. In an arid climate where rock lawns are the norm because growing conditions are challenging, ground-hugging plants are the perfect solutions.

Check the ‘net, and you will find a lot of bad advice for mountain gardens. You really must verify the sources and confirm that info with local garden centers. But, hey, that’s why this column has so many loyal readers every week! Thank you.

This list of the best groundcovers is based on selections of local gardeners who shop here at Watters. This is not an all-encompassing plant list, merely the most popular ones found in many of our area neighborhoods:

SUNNY SPOTS

photo

Gro-Low Fragrant Sumac (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

This is the most challenging growing spot in every local yard. High-altitude sun, persistent wind, and extra heat reflected off of retaining walls and rock lawns make sunny spots especially challenging.

• Friesland meadow Sage, Salvia nemorosa

• Gro-Low Fragrant Sumac, Rhus aromatica

• Dropmore Scarlet Honeysuckle, Lonicera x brownii

• Tom Thumb Creeping Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster adpressus

• Blue Chip Juniper, Juniperus horizontalis

• Emerald Gaiety Wintercreeper, Euonymus fortunei

FRAGRANCE

Whether from their foliage or blooms, some plants just give off more pleasing scents than others. Fragrant plants should be used in specific parts of our yards/gardens. They always please guests visiting over a glass of wine on the patio, at a backyard BBQ, and, this time of year, sitting by the fire pit. Here are my favorite locals that smell better than most.

• Corsican mint, Mentha requienii

• Walker’s Low Catmint, Nepeta faassenii

• Red Creeping Thyme, Thymus praecox

• Firewitch Dianthus, Dianthus gratianopolitanus

• Hall’s Honeysuckle, Lonicera japonica

• Flower Carpet Red Groundcover Rose

• Arp Rosemary, Rosmarinus officinalis

• Star Jasmine: Trachelospermum jasminoides

• Halo Violet Perennial Violet, Viola cornuta

SLOPES

A backyard that is a sheer wall or a hill covered in granite boulders has

photo

Cotoneaster Coral (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

its own challenges. Choose plants with strong roots, and they will help hold the soil together and in place, controlling erosion.

• Honeybelle Honeysuckle, Lonicera x brownii

• Coral Beauty Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster dammeri

• Blueberry Delight Juniper, Juniperus communis

• Eichholz Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster dammeri

• Wine Periwinkle, Vinca minor

• Huntington Carpet Rosemary, Rosmarinus officinalis

• Star Showers Virginia Creeper, Parthenocissus quinquefolia

• Atomic Red Trumpet Vine, Campsis radicans

• Bearberry Kinnikinnick, Arctostaphylos

SOFTEN WALLS

So many raised beds and walls are sterile and in need of softening. These

photo

Blue Uniform Bellflower (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

ground covers ease and can even disguise too strong lines of hardscaping elements.

• Blue Uniform Bellflower, Campanula carpatica

• Illumination Dwarf Periwinkle,Vinca minor

• Rokey’s Purple Aubrieta

• Snow Hill Meadow Sage, Salvia sylvestris

• Sunsparkler Dazzleberry Sedum, Sedum Dazzleberry

• Raspberry Surprise Dianthus

• Thorndale English Ivy, Hedera helix

• Roman Beauty Rosemary, Rosmarinus officinalis

• Cranberry Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster apiculatus

WHERE SEEDS GROW

The goal in areas with a high concentration of weeds is to use plants that will overtake and squeeze out weeds. Here’s a list of some ground covers that are so hardy they can choke out all weeds, even the most persistent.

• Pink Cat Catmint, Nepeta nervosa

• Golden Creeping Jenny, Lysimachia nummularia

• Red Wings Creeping Phlox

• Elfin Thyme, Thymus serpyllum

• Angelina Stonecrop, Sedum rupestre

• Bowles Periwinkle, Vinca minor

• Creeping Oregon Grape, Mahonia repens

FIRE PROTECTION

photo

Virginia Creeper Red Wall (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

These plants have high moisture contents, so are far less prone to catch fire. Growing a ground cover for the purpose of fuel reduction is often overlooked, but definitely should be worked into the gardens in areas that are prone to wildfires.

• White Flowered Chocolate Vine, Akebia quinata

• Streibs Findling Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster dammeri

• De La Mina Verbena, Verbena lilacina

• Prostrate Rock Cotoneaster, Cotoneaster horizontalis

• Madison Star Jasmine, Trachelospermum jasminoides

• Bronze Carpet Stonecrop, Sedum spurium

• Trumpet Vine, Campsis radicans

• Red Wall Virginia Creeper, Parthenocissus quinquefolia

HIGH TRAFFIC

photo

Hot and Spicy Oregano (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

Ground covers make excellent replacements for the classic green lawn, but they can’t tolerate the amount of traffic for sports and other activities as turfgrass will. How often do you use that patch of grass for a rousing game of croquet? Do your dogs patrol your yard until a path is worn into their routes? Here are the plants that can withstand a certain amount of traffic and still keep a landscape looking good.

• English Thyme, Thymus vulgaris

• Wilton Blue Rug Juniper, Juniperus horizontalis

• Chocolate Mint, Mentha piperita

• Wine Common Periwinkle, Vinca minor

• Hot & Spicy Oregano, Origanum vulgare

• Green Showers Boston Ivy, Parthenocissus tricuspidata

ANIMALS

photo

Sedum Cherry Truffle (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

As we build ever more deeply into the forest and mountain valleys, we encounter wild creatures that see our gardens as their personal buffets! This list is of low-profile plants that mountain-dwelling animals find utterly distasteful. Some even have a repellant effect.

• Woolly Thyme, Thymus pseudolanuginosus

• Compact Oregon Grape Holly, Mahonia aquifolium

• Big Ears Lamb’s Ears, Stachys byzantina

• Pineapple Mint, Mentha suaveolens

• Mondo Grass, Ophiopogon japonicus

• Huntington Carpet Rosemary, Rosmarinus officinalis

• Cherry Truffle Sedum

• Variegated Lemon Thyme, Thymus citriodorus

• EnduraScape Dark Purple Verbena

• Engelman Ivy, Parthenocissus quinquefolia

SHADY SPOTS

photo

Tidal Pool Speedwell (Ken Lain/Courtesy)

Spots under a tree or a deck or eaves need something that ‘pops’ to bring darkened spaces alive. Here are my local favorites that outshine the rest in a shady spot.

• Burgundy Glow Carpet Bugle, Ajuga reptans

• Creeping Bramble, Rubus calycinoides

• Sweet Woodruff, Galium odoratum

• Duckfoot Ivy, Hedera helix

• Royal Cape Plumbago

• Tidal Pool Speedwell, Veronica

• Grace Ward Lithodora, Lithodora diffusa

• Bowles’ Common Periwinkle, Vinca minor

GARDEN CLASSES

January classes and instructors are finalized, and the rest of the spring schedule is coming together nicely. Next year’s classes are going to be good! Here are the topics for the first classes of 2020:

Jan. 11, 9:30 a.m.: Houseplant Designs with Professional Style;

Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m.: Top Landscape Designs with Flare;

Jan. 25, 9:30 a.m.: Why January is the Month to Plant Wildflowers.

