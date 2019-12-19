OFFERS
Bears top Cactus 1-0 behind Sotelo’s last-second goal
Prep Girls Soccer

Bradshaw Mountain defender Sarah Hacker (2) controls a pass during a game against Moon Valley on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Bradshaw Mountain defender Sarah Hacker (2) controls a pass during a game against Moon Valley on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Bob Pavlich Field in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 11:28 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Emily Sotelo’s tap-in goal in the final second of regulation got Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer a gusty 1-0 win over Cactus on Thursday at Bob Pavlich Field.

Something had to give in this match-up as Cactus had opened the season 4-0 while the Bears were on a three-game winning streak. Bradshaw Mountain dominated the opening 20 minutes but the Cobras woke up in the second half.

With both sides struggling to find the back of the net, it seemed they were both due for a scoreless draw. However, the Bears found some daylight with 30 seconds left when they stole back possession near midfield after they were called for an offside.

Emily Alvarez then laid the ball down the line to a streaking Bria Coleman, who dribbled inside and fired a shot on target. The Cactus keeper managed to block Coleman’s shot, but the rebound fell right into the lap of Sotelo, who calmly tapped in the game-winner right before the buzzer sounded.

UP NEXT

The Bears (4-1) will head to Glendale for the Independence Soccer Invite. Their first game of the tournament will be against Paradise Valley (1-2) on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

