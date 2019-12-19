Bears top Cactus 1-0 behind Sotelo’s last-second goal
Prep Girls Soccer
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Emily Sotelo’s tap-in goal in the final second of regulation got Bradshaw Mountain girls soccer a gusty 1-0 win over Cactus on Thursday at Bob Pavlich Field.
Something had to give in this match-up as Cactus had opened the season 4-0 while the Bears were on a three-game winning streak. Bradshaw Mountain dominated the opening 20 minutes but the Cobras woke up in the second half.
With both sides struggling to find the back of the net, it seemed they were both due for a scoreless draw. However, the Bears found some daylight with 30 seconds left when they stole back possession near midfield after they were called for an offside.
Emily Alvarez then laid the ball down the line to a streaking Bria Coleman, who dribbled inside and fired a shot on target. The Cactus keeper managed to block Coleman’s shot, but the rebound fell right into the lap of Sotelo, who calmly tapped in the game-winner right before the buzzer sounded.
UP NEXT
The Bears (4-1) will head to Glendale for the Independence Soccer Invite. Their first game of the tournament will be against Paradise Valley (1-2) on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Arizona man sentenced to 100+ years for child sex trafficking
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
- Plane crashes southeast of I-17, Highway 169; rancher finds ‘days old’ wreckage, body
- Prescott man gets 4 years in prison after high-speed chase on stolen motorcycle in Ohio
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Need2Know: Casa Perez Furnishings to open soon on First Street in Prescott Valley; Rickety Cricket pub in downtown Prescott closes; veteran pain doctor joins Harmony Integrative Medicine
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Changes coming to the way MVD issues plates, tabs and documents
- Road closures in Northern Arizona
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Closures, cancellations, delays for Thanksgiving storm
- Police: Impaired driver causes 5-vehicle crash on Highway 69
- Prescott mayor, two others assaulted by 73-year-old man at private event, police say
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Photo: Winter snowstorm dumps 7 to 12 inches on Prescott area
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: