OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  48.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ask the Contractor: Dive into 2020 with the power of positive thinking

mugshot photo
By Sandy Griffis
Originally Published: December 19, 2019 2:59 p.m.

While I am a firm believer in the power of positive thinking, I also realize that it has been an extremely tough year for many Americans, and for our own community of families and friends. It is a dream that has possibly faded to some due a job loss, or a death of a family member or an illness or a various other reasons.

It is time to start to dream again with a renewed sense of humility and a continued sense of purpose, and dream with a foundation of quality and not quantity, so let’s spring to our feet and fly like a flash, tear open the shutters and make a dash, opening doors and windows and dive in 2020 with dreams!

If you are like me, you look at every day of the year as an opportunity to do better than yesterday. It is hard to believe that 2020 is upon our doorstep already.

The year 2019 was no less a roller coaster experience than some of the previous years for many in our community, and our attitudes, emotions, plans and mindsets have all been affected, and stress and anxiety levels have been increased.

I would like to ask that each and every one of us continue to work together to build and construct our community with keen awareness of all that building involves. I am not referring to building as in “bricks and sticks.” I am referring to building in the sense of the words; passion, caring, talking, understanding, shaping, love, giving, acceptance and fostering.

Building takes much thought, energy, care and ideas; however, the investment is worthwhile. A well-built and constructed community should serve the citizens for many generations, and to actively participate in building helps strengthen and deepen relationships and the community. This is a time for collaboration between our governments and citizens to construct well-built communities that we can call home, be safe and feel secure.

Let’s all look to the future. Life brings changes, and we must all develop and encourage a life of gratitude. We are all partners in our community, and our circumstances will change at some time or another. We live in one of the most generous communities on the planet, so let’s all continue to give the “Christmas Spirit” throughout every day of 2020 and beyond.

YCCA is extremely proud to be a part of this community and work for you. Let’s all work toward dismissing suspicion and replacing it with trust. Let’s forgo a grudge. Let’s try to understand. Let’s appreciate. Let’s be kind. Let’s decry complacency.

With this we will be able to build and construct a “home” we are all proud of. 2020 is a brand new beginning and with this Christmas season, and the New Year on our doorstep let’s live with joy, honesty and meaning.

Christmas never fails to bring to mind the divine words “Peace on earth and goodwill toward men.” Along with the entire YCCA board of directors and our members, we send you loving and heartfelt wishes for a lovely Christmas and great New Year. May the year ahead bring you deep satisfaction and happiness and let’s all remember to dream.

Our dream is to continue to work diligently and work very hard for you, to continue to remain rock-solid and to continue to help and ensure protections and support for the communities we serve. Steering this organization is a super stellar board of directors, and it is pure pleasure and joy and an honor to work to work for you, the citizens of Yavapai County.

“Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love.” And now let’s all sing one of our favorite Christmas carols, “Joy to the World.”

Helen Steiner Rice said “Peace on earth will come to stay when we live Christmas every day.”

Remember to tune in to YCCA’s “Hammer Time” 7 a.m. every Saturday or Sunday morning on KQNA 1130 am/99.9 fm/95.5fm or the web kqna.com. Listen to Sandy to Mike talk about the construction industry and meet your local community partners.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries