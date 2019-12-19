Annual Menorah Lighting at the Courthouse, Dec. 22

Chabad of Prescott presents an annual public menorah lighting at the Yavapai County Courthouse, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.

There will be Jewish traditional Chanukah foods and a wonderful celebration.

Admission is free. For more information, visit jewishprescott.org.

