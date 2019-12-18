Williams: This has to be the real thing

Around the middle of October, my wife received a letter from Hisashi Shibata. Neither my wife nor I have even known an Hisashi. Until this letter arrived in our mail box, I thought a Shibata was some sort of high-tech charcoal grill.

At any rate, Hisashi says he’s the president of Shizuoka Bank that is located in Tokyo, Japan. He wrote to my wife since he has some good news for her (and for us). As implausible as it might seem, he had a client whom he refers to as Engr. George Williams. Unfortunately, Engr. George died leaving an estate valued at $47.5 million. Hisashi says he’s tried really hard to find family beneficiaries to receive Engr. George’s estate. But with no success.



Hisashi doesn’t know this, but I recently had the occasion to review my family’s history dating back to 1836. There have been engineers in the family tree, but no one answering to the name of George.

In the third paragraph of Hisashi’s missive, he admits that my wife and I might not be related to George, but he’s willing to list us as next of kin and beneficiaries to old George’s money. All I have to do is to call Hisashi on his direct telephone number and he’ll initiate all the paperwork.

I haven’t called him yet.

I don’t want to judge Hisashi and the quality of his intensive search for a legitimate Williams beneficiary, but there are 1.5 million people in this country with the last name of Williams. In fact, it’s the third-most common surname in the United States. If Hisashi mailed the same letter to everyone named Williams, Robin Williams, Hank Williams, Andy Williams, Ted Williams, Esther Williams, Tennessee Williams, Billy Dee Williams, Cindy Williams, Keller Williams and Sherwin Williams are probably busily dialing Hisashi right now. It might be a really long, long-distance call for most of these people.

In the fifth paragraph of his letter to my wife, Hisashi lays out the details of the estate distribution: “As soon as the estate is released to you, we shall share in the ratio of 50% for me, 45% for you while remaining the 5% will be set aside for any expense incurred during the cause of securing this deposit.” I suspect that the largest expense will be the postage for mailing out 1.5 million letters like the one we received. At 55 cents per envelope, Hisashi will be on the hook for $825,000 in first-class postage. This cost doesn’t even include the costs of printing the letter, folding it and inserting it into an envelope and addressing the envelope. Presumably, this is the president of an international bank responsible for the effective management of other people’s money.

Another question: Hey Hisashi, why do we receive only a paltry 45% of the take or a little over $21 million? Oh, and why does the 5% for expenses come out of OUR share?



But what if my wife and I are the only Williams who received this letter? It’s possible. If I put in a call to Hisashi and find that we are the only Williams in his Rolodex, we’re moving into a house with a four-car garage. And a pool. And hot tub. And five bedrooms. On several acres somewhere.



This financial windfall will mean that I’ll become a big-time investor and mover and shaker. I’ll need business offices in downtown Chino Valley.



These would be the offices I didn’t open when I didn’t win the Publisher’s Clearing House drawing last year. But I have a really good feeling about this.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.