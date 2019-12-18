OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Dec. 19
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pro Picks: Are Bills ready to grab AFC East from Patriots?
NFL

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes questions during a news conference after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers lost 17-10. (Don Wright/AP)

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes questions during a news conference after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers lost 17-10. (Don Wright/AP)

BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 11:51 p.m.

Not since the pre-Tom Brady days have the Bills been such a factor in the AFC East. A victory Saturday at New England would lift Buffalo into a tie atop the division the Patriots have ruled for the last decade.

This is an opportunity for the Bills to stamp themselves as title contenders — not just division championship but Super Bowl threats. Gillette Stadium is about the most unkind place in the NFL for the Bills, and Brady has made a living beating them.

So, do things change when Buffalo (10-4) heads to New England (11-3)? Are the Bills ready for such a challenge?

“Before (coach) Sean (McDermott) got here, it was a culture of losing,” veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander says. “You have to intentionally and methodically change the concept of ‘Oh, here it goes again,’ or ‘We expect to lose.’ But it takes time.”

It also has taken some slippage by the Patriots, particularly on offense around the 42-year-old Brady. Then again, we’ve seen New England seem vulnerable enough times in recent years yet somehow come through.

Brady will need to do so against a staunch unit.

“This is the best defense that we play, and the challenge is incredible,’’ Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels says. ”We’ve gotten to see them once this year, and now we have another opportunity to prepare and play an incredibly important game to our season this week.”

New England, ranked seventh in the AP Pro32, is a 6-point choice over No. 9 Buffalo. The Bills will make it close and could steal this one — and the division.

PATRIOTS, 17-15

No. 24 (tie) Jacksonville (plus 7) at No. 19 (tie) Atlanta

Falcons are rallying to save Dan Quinn’s job. Jaguars are a mess.

BEST BET: FALCONS, 30-16

No. 32 Cincinnati (plus 1) at No. 28 Miami

Only because we need one every week ...

UPSET SPECIAL, BENGALS, 13-12

No. 13 Los Angeles Rams (plus 6) at No. 4 San Francisco, Saturday

Niners were last unbeaten team and now could wind up sixth playoff seed.

49ERS, 30-28

No. 10 Houston (minus 3) at No. 16 Tampa Bay, Saturday

Texans are as unpredictable as anyone in an unpredictable league.

TEXANS, 33-28

No. 6 Green Bay (plus 5) at No. 8 Minnesota, Monday

Packers are better team with better QB, but venue makes huge difference.

VIKINGS, 27-24

No. 12 Dallas (minus 2 1/2 ) at No. 15 Philadelphia

Eagles struggling to beat bad teams. Now they face mediocre one for NFC East crown.

COWBOYS, 26-20

No. 5 Kansas City (minus 5) at No. 17 Chicago

Chiefs won’t get off easy against disappointing Bears.

CHIEFS, 23-20

No. 2 New Orleans (minus 3) at No. 11 Tennessee

Titans picked wrong opponent for a must-win game.

SAINTS, 27-19

No. 14 Pittsburgh (minus 3) at No. 27 New York Jets

Steelers inch closer to a wild-card spot.

STEELERS, 21-10

No. 31 Detroit (plus 6) at No. 22 Denver

Was almost ready to make Broncos the Best Bet. Not quite.

BRONCOS, 20-10

No. 21 Oakland (plus 6 1/2) at No. 23 Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders thinking more about Las Vegas than Carson, California.

CHARGERS, 27-22

No. 29 New York Giants (plus 3) at No. 30 Washington

Is Urban Meyer headed to DC to coach Dwayne Haskins?

REDSKINS, 37-23

No. 26 Carolina (plus 6 1/2) at No. 18 Indianapolis

Two teams that have crashed. Colts have enough to win this one.

COLTS, 20-16

No. 1 Baltimore (minus 8) at No. 19 (tie) Cleveland

Browns beat Ravens in last meeting. Baltimore hasn’t lost since — and remembers.

RAVENS, 27-14

No. 24 (tie) Arizona (plus 9 1/2) at No. 3 Seattle

A lot of points to lay, but we have unending faith in Russell Wilson.

SEAHAWKS, 27-16

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

NFL Week 5 Picks: No deflating the focus when Patriots meet Colts
Pro Picks: Burfict back. Will he be under control for Bengals?
Top quarterbacks compete for Super Bowl berths
Pro Picks: Titans host Texans in battle for AFC South lead
NFL Pro Picks: Packers, Browns waning; Raiders, Patriots tough

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries