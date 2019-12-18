OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Dec. 18
Weather  37.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Town Council considers final plat for subdivision between 89A and Pronghorn Ranch Parkway area

This map shows the approximate location of a proposed 189-home subdivision on both sides of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway south of Antelope Meadows Drive. (Google map screenshot)

This map shows the approximate location of a proposed 189-home subdivision on both sides of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway south of Antelope Meadows Drive. (Google map screenshot)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: December 18, 2019 8:04 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Town Council will consider whether to approve an amended final plat for a proposed 189-home subdivision on both sides of Pronghorn Ranch Parkway south of Antelope Meadows Drive when it conducts a special meeting today, Dec. 19.

Between about 5:30 and 6 p.m. in the public library’s auditorium, council will review the final development plan for a subdivision called Antelope Park, which would be split into two parcels, including 82 lots on Parcel A and 107 lots on Parcel B.

Before the special meeting, council will meet for a study session at 5:25 p.m., one in which members will discuss “mutual topics of interest with the Town of Prescott Valley’s Congressional Delegates,” according to the meeting’s agenda.

Zoning approvals for these parcels will require, among other things, upgrades to the existing roads there based on an updated Traffic Impact Analysis. Upgrades should accommodate traffic generated by the subdivision, town staffers report.

Staffers added that another southbound traffic lane on Viewpoint Drive, from Highway 89A to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, will be installed with dedicated turn lanes.

An additional northbound lane on Viewpoint Drive, from 89A to Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, is being planned and would be built jointly by the town and Yavapai County. Town staffers said utilities have been beefed up there to allow for Antelope Park.

The Antelope Park property has a 20-year history with the town. In 1999, Council approved annexing about 155 acres north of Highway 89 with a residential, single-family rural (RCU-70) zoning designation.

Seven years later, in 2006, PV’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved rezoning about 60 acres of the property from RCU-70 to a planned area development (PAD). Council also approved a preliminary plat for 177 lots for what was called Antelope Park.

Although nothing happened on the property for the next 12 years, in October 2018, Viewpoint89 LLC applied for a PAD on about four acres next to Antelope Park. This move was in addition to the Antelope Park request for a revised preliminary plat for 189 lots on about 62 acres.

By Dec. 10, 2018, P&Z had recommended Council approve the preliminary plat. And, so, on Feb. 14 of this year, Council agreed to the rezoning. In April, Viewpoint89 LLC applied for subdividing final plats for the aforementioned parcels A and B.

However, town staffers say it’s their understanding that the current property owner will be selling to Mandalay Communities, Inc., which would ultimately develop/subdivide Antelope Park. Council, therefore, was asked to again approve the final plats under the new ownership.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Widening at 89A and Viewpoint Drive, other PV roads up for council approval
Planning and Zoning to discuss pair of developments
PV Planning and Zoning board backs Antelope Park zoning revision
Widening at 89A and Viewpoint Drive, Coyote Springs and Glassford Hill roads up for council approval
Developer agreements triggered, traffic improvements coming

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries